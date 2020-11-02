Bucks County Playhouse Education Programs Move Online

A wide range of classes — from adult acting to Broadway dance — are now offered in a virtual setting that enhances the class experience.

Bucks County Playhouse has announced its lineup of acclaimed education programs have moved online for Fall and Winter 2020-21.

The classes offered are Acting for Adults, Acting Foundations and Monologue Preparation, Broadway Dance Workshops and Writing and Performing Your Own Solo Show. Details on the programs are available at bcptheater.org or by calling Michaela Murphy, Director of Education at 215-862-2121 or via email at info@bcptheater.org.

"We are not only excited to offer these classes online, but through our own experiences have learned how effective this content can be in the digital setting," says Murphy. "Not only can we offer them to a larger geographic area, but there is a richness in the experience that students are discovering in how they interact with their instructor and their fellow learners online."

The list of currently scheduled classes:

ACTING FOR ADULTS

Begins November 10

This class is for a multi- generational group of students of varying experience focusing on scene study and monologue techniques. Using improvisation, assigned scenes, and monologues the actor will identify the intersection of their own authentic self to the fictional character. This validating class is fun and encourages compassion and understanding of yourself and those you will be working with in this virtual setting. Students of varying levels are encouraged to sign up. You can be a curious beginner or a more experienced performer. The class is designed for ages 17 years old and up.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: June Ballinger has performed on Broadway and numerous off-Broadway theatres in New York committed to new work including Ensemble Studio Theatre, Primary Stages, The Working Theatre, Playwrights Realm. Regional experiences include The Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, New Harmony Theatre, The Great Lakes Theatre Festival and The Kennedy Center. Film/TV credits include Sundance Festival release "All Rise (Monster)" "The Blacklist" (NBC), 'Hunters" (Amazon) "Law & Order" and various daytime soaps. Balinger was Artistic Director of New Jersey's Passage Theatre for 22 years where she developed and produced many new plays including a successful annual Solo Show Festival. She wrote and continues to perform her one woman play "Remembrance Day" and has another solo show in development. Balinger is a member of New York's Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Actors Center and the National Alliance of Acting Teachers. She has a private coaching practice as well as classes at Bucks County Playhouse. The class meets Tuesday, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm (EST) through December 15.

ACTING FOUNDATIONS AND MONOLOGUE PREPARATION

Begins November 11

Broadway performer and teacher Mason Reeves ("Frozen") will guide you in building and strengthening the foundations of your acting technique by developing the tools that you need to approach any material that is put in front of you. This class is a starting point to laying down the fundamentals from which you can continue to grow your artistry as an actor. Over the course of six weeks, you will prepare several performance-ready monologues and develop a clear preparation framework for approaching new monologues you may be given in the future. You will gain an understanding of the vocabulary used in professional rooms and practiced application of those terms as well as a basic historical awareness of the different styles of acting and their origins. The class meets Wednesdays, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm (EST).

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: Mason Reeves is a Cave Creek, Arizona native and proud graduate of the University of Michigan's BFA program. National Tour: "Frozen" (Kristoff) Regional: "Footloose" (Ren, MUNY); "Mamma Mia!" (Sky, Connecticut Repertory Theatre); "Guys and Dolls" (Bucks County Playhouse). University: "We Are Proud to Present..." (Actor 2), "Passing Strange" (Terry), "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" (Jesus of Nazareth). Film: "Inhuman" (Elliot). In addition to performing, Reeves teaches acting, writes, and directs. Masondreeves.com. Instagram: @rasonmeeves

BROADWAY DANCE WORKSHOPS

Begins November 7

Bringing Broadway to you! Each week, participants will learn original choreography from a popular Broadway musical. Students are able to enroll in all 5 weeks or choose the weekly drop-in option. No prior dance experience is required- just the desire to have fun!

This is a virtual class open to students ages 8 and above.

November 7: Hamilton

November 14: Chicago

November 21: Six

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR: Dani Tucci Juraga owns and operates the Downstage Center Dance Studio in Bucks County, Pa where she lives with her husband, son and several furry creatures. She started her career performing for Broadway, National Tours, and Cruise Lines before expanding to choreography for Theater, Tours and TV. She is on staff as adjunct professor at Rider University (Musical Theater Department), teaching artist/choreographer at the Bucks County Playhouse and is a proud member of Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA. www.DaniTucciJuraga.com

WRITING AND PERFORMING YOUR OWN SOLO SHOW

Begins November 11

Each of us has a story to tell that can illuminate our common human experience. Is there a better time than now to tell it? This class will guide the actors/writers towards creating their own 10-minute personal monologue for performance. Through writing prompts you will mine moments from your life; secrets, memories, stories you discover you want to tell. You will be coached on bringing your words once crafted from page to stage. This class empowers actors towards the creation of their own work. The class meets Wednesdays, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm (EST).

