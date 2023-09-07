Bristol Riverside Theatre Presents THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP 

The title is a nod to the 1915 French movie serial Les Vampires. Ludlam's cult  classic premieres on the BRT mainstage October 3 to 22.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

The mainstage season at Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) (120 Radcliffe  Street, Bristol, PA 19007) kicks off with the iconic Charles Ludlam comedy-camp-suspense-satire play The  Mystery of Irma Vep. The title is a nod to the 1915 French movie serial Les Vampires. Ludlam's cult  classic premieres on the BRT mainstage October 3 to 22.

During this two-hour supernatural journey, the  sensational two-man cast of Chris French and Charles Osborne transforms through eight characters:  male, female, human, and werewolf. BRT's presentation is directed by Victoria Rae Sook, who returns to  Bristol Riverside Theatre to direct the micro-cast lampoon of several theatrical, film, and literary representations of the penny dreadful. 

The B-horror mystery, originally produced by Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatrical Company, opened off Broadway in New York City's Greenwich Village in autumn 1984. The production featured Ludlam himself  as 'Lady Enid' and his partner, Everett Quinton, as 'Lord Edgar Hillcrest.' After winning the 1985 Obie  Award, the show went on to become the country's most-produced play in 1991. Less frequently  performed now, the show, with its 35 wildly quick costume changes, numerous special effects, and  tongue-in-cheek adult humor, celebrates the horror genre and the subversively ironic quality of the multi-character two-man cast.  

The show begins with Lovelorn Egyptologist Lord Edgar (French), master of the Mandacrest Estate,  searching for answers to a 'biting' question involving his second wife, Enid (Osborne), victim of a savage  vampire attack, and the ferocious canine murderer of his first wife and son. House staff, maid Jane  Twisden (French), and swineherd Nicodemus Underwood (Osborne) argue the merits and shortcomings  of the master's new wife as compared to his lost love, Irma Vep (??), who is the mysterious focus of an  elaborate shrine at the estate. Edgar's quest for answers leads him to the sarcophagus of an Egyptian  princess of unexpected identity and, even more shocking, the chaos that ensues from her release. With  seamless character transitions and, in fact, 'bleeding' props, the characters twist and turn through a  journey of snarky subversive humor, closing with a 'climactic' reveal.  

Charles Osborne, award-winning actor, comedian, and writer, joins actor, producer, and director Chris  French on the BRT stage for the 21-show engagement. Osborne is known for his work on the current  season of the Food Networks hit show, The Worst Cooks in America, and off-Broadway productions,  including Spamilton (King George) and Midsummer: A Banquet (Bottom). French is known for his roles in 

Assassins (John Wilkes Booth) and Hedwig & the Angry Inch (Hedwig), among several others. Osborne  plays Lady Enid, Nicodemus, the groundskeeper, and Alcazar, while French embodies the willing  antagonist through his portrayal of Jane Twisden, Lord Edgar Hillcrest, and 'An Intruder.' Both artists also  play 'unrevealed' characters in the cheeky anagrammed suspense with its sharp wit and tour de force  pairing in Osborne and French. 

“The Mystery of Irma Vep reunites two virtuosic actors that we're so excited to have back on our stage.”  Said Amy Kaissar. “Audiences will remember Chris French, who played Cliff in the recent production of  Cabaret, and Charles Osbourne as Gene Kelly in What a Glorious Feeling. The Mystery of Irma Vep gives  these incredibly talented actors a chance to flex their muscles and show off their comedic genius. It's  really the perfect vehicle for their brand of hilarious.” 

Set Designer Jason Simms, Costume Designer Linda Bee Stockton, Sound Designer Ryk Lewis, and Lighting Designer Conor Mulligan complete the inventive crew, bringing The Mystery of Irma Vep to  life…and death. 

BRT's productions offer special pre- and post-show engagements, included with the ticket price, for  guests to create a special night out. The October 5 opening performance is followed by a catered  reception where patrons can revel over the night's show. Friday Festival features pasta provided by  Cesare's Ristorante and drinks courtesy of Dad's Hat and Pat Deon Beverages on October 6. 'Wine Down'  midweek on October 11 with complimentary wine from Chaddsford Winery Lahaska and desserts. Enjoy  'Thirsty Thursday' on October 19 with beer and snacks courtesy of Bitchin' Kitten Brewing, Dog & Bull  Brew & Music House, Naked Brewing Co., and Philly Style Soft Pretzel.  

Tickets for The Mystery of Irma Vep are available online or by calling 215-785-0100. 

Since 1986, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) has continued to bring acclaimed theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the  recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations. Now under the direction of Producing Directors Amy and Ken Kaissar and  General Manager Megan Jones, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its mainstage  productions, BRT offers the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, the new play development series, America Rising, the  summer theatre arts camp ArtRageous, and a range of education programs for local youth. For information, visit Click Here.




