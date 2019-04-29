Bristol Riverside Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

Bristol Riverside Theatre announces its 2019-2020 season which includes two musicals, a comedy, a world-premiere farce, and a masterpiece like you've never seen it before. The new season features An Act of God by David Javerbaum; Next to Normal with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey; King Lear by William Shakespeare; Cabaret with book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb; and A Leg Up by Ken Kaissar.

The season opens with hilarity on September 17-October 13, 2019 with An Act of God directed by Susan D. Atkinson. God is back. And he's got a lot say! God (assisted by His devoted angels) answers some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. Written by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum (The Daily Show), this sinfully funny comedy delivers a new meaning to the phrase divine intervention.

Next up, one of Broadway's biggest and most compelling hit musicals, Next to Normal running October 29-November 24, 2019 with music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Winner of three Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, this heartbreaking, humorous and unflinchingly musical takes an authentic look at a seemingly normal modern family struggling with the effects of bipolar disorder.

The new year welcomes New York City's acclaimed Bedlam Theatre to the BRT stage January 28-February 16, 2020 with King Lear by William Shakespeare. Led by director Eric Tucker, Bedlam brings a fresh interpretation to one of the greatest tragedies ever written.

In March, the Kander and Ebb smash hit Cabaret running March 10 - April 12, 2020 with book by Joe Masteroff, it's based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed by Keith Baker, the Tony-Award winning musical features one of Broadway's most memorable scores including "Willkommen", "Maybe This Time" and "Cabaret". The 1998 revival was co-directed and choreographed by Rob Marshall and directed by Sam Mendes.

The season concludes with A Leg Up by Bucks County's own Ken Kaissar, running May 12 - May 31, 2020. Charles' family money is gone, and his rich wife wants a divorce. His future rests on the new XR-3000, an intelligent prosthetic leg designed for a US Senator. Unfortunately, the malfunctioning leg is randomly kicking people, Charles' Ukrainian maid is threatening to quit, his bisexual mistress announces she's pregnant, his transgender business partner is lonely, the Senator is having an affair with the gay robotic engineer, and it's not even lunchtime yet. The world-premiere farce will be directed by Amy Kaissar.

BRT continues to enhance the theater-going experience with pre- and post- performance programs during the run of each production, including: Post-Show Discussions (first Tuesday and Wednesday of each run); Opening Night (first Thursday of each run) featuring a post-performance reception; Friday Festival (first Friday of each run) featuring beer and appetizers; Wine-Down Wednesday (second Wednesday evening of each run) featuring pre-show crudité, desserts, and wine, and Thirsty Thursday (third Thursday of each run) featuring unique beer selections from local breweries.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org





