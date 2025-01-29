Brandi Burkhardt Comes to the Media Theatre With FINDING WONDERLAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Media Theatre will soon present an evening with Broadway star Brandi Burkhardt, as she brings her acclaimed concert, "Finding Wonderland," to life on Saturday, March 15th, 2025, at 7:00 PM.



Finding Wonderland: Broadway and Beyond Join Brandi Burkhardt on an intimate and heartfelt journey through the roles she never got to play, the ones that shaped her path, and the behind-the-scenes moments that defined her career. From her time on Broadway to her adventures in TV and symphony halls, Brandi shares the untold stories, laughter, and lessons that brought her here.

Now stepping into the next chapter as a songwriter, she invites you to explore her creative evolution, celebrating the dreams that led her to find her own wonderland. With her warm stage presence and spellbinding voice, Burkhardt will transport audiences to a world of wonder.

Brandi Burkhardt is a celebrated Broadway actress and singer known worldwide for roles such as Crickett on the CW's Hart of Dixie and for her Broadway roles in Mamma Mia!, A Tale of Two Cities, and Jekyll & Hyde. Her radiant soprano and dynamic performances have captivated audiences across the globe. A favorite of both the stage and screen, Brandi brings unmatched artistry and charm to every performance. She returns to the Media Theatre after reprising her role of Mina in Dracula the Musical in Concert last year.

Audiences will experience a beautifully curated program of beloved Broadway hits, classics, and contemporary favorites, all woven together with Brandi's personal stories and reflections. Whether it's your first time at the theatre or you're a seasoned fan, "Finding Wonderland" promises to be a mesmerizing evening for all.

