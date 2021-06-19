BWW Review: WEST SIDE STORY: SCHOOL EDITION at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts And Weary Arts Group

West Side Story first appeared on Broadway in 1957. It's a familiar story on stage (based on Romeo and Juliet), on screen, and in real life. It's difficult to watch the story of the Sharks (a Puerto Rican gang) and the Jets (a white gang) without thinking about the racial tensions that happen over and over again in our country and around the world. Particularly in light of the BLM movement, the controversy over immigration, and the threats directed against Asian Americans over the last year, West Side Story is as relevant today as ever. In spite of its difficult, dark, and gritty storyline, Manuel Tellado, director of the DreamWrights and Weary Arts Group's production of West Side Story: School Edition, reminds the audience that "the characters are so full of hope and pride...I want everyone to feel the tension of this show. I hope that people are moved and can see the parallels to life now, but also can grab onto the hope of these characters. We have gone through some very troubling times that seem to be an unrelenting force, but we're inspiring change and positivity...Something's coming." Catch this beautiful, energetic, and emotional production of West Side Story: School Edition now through June 27th.

The set (designed by Allen Brenner), costumes (designed by Rebecca Eastman), and lighting (designed by Tony Fogle) are well-designed to add to the realistic atmosphere of the show. The scene changes are quick and seamless thanks to the set design as well as the hard work of the Production Stage Manager Toni Strange and the Stage Managers Jac Martin and Ella Weary and the cast and crew. Even the masks that the cast wear in order to follow safety protocols are color-coordinated to designate whether they are a Jet, Shark, or unaffiliated adult.

The cast does an admirable job performing in masks. It's hard enough to sing challenging music while dancing and acting-adding masks on top of that would be difficult for even seasoned performers. While a couple of lines of dialogue were difficult to understand on opening night because of the masks (mostly when the energy of the actor made them talk a little faster than normal), for the most part all of the actors enunciate wonderfully, and all of the singing is easy to understand. Kudos to the actors and the director and vocal director (Dante Strange) for working through these challenging circumstances. What is truly astounding is how well everyone in the cast is able to portray their emotions through their eyes, body language, and voices, since the audience isn't able to see half of their faces.

Hope Allen, Makaley Warner, Desiree Ryer, and Sophia Cherwinski take on the roles of the adults in the show--Doc, Schrank, Krupke, and Glad Hand. Warner and Cherwinski are able to put on an air of authority in their scenes that belies their actual ages. Allen's delivery of Doc's wise words makes the audience sit up and take note. Ryer is hilarious in her role as the much-ridiculed Officer Krupke.

Joy Agummadu portrays Anita as a strong and pragmatic young woman. Her performance of "A Boy Like That" is riveting, and she shows wonderful depth of emotion in her acting, particularly in the scene where Anita is attacked by the Jets. Benton Jackson and Amani Weary take on the roles of Bernardo and Chino, respectively. Jackson is featured in one of the most difficult scenes in act 1-the fight scene, while Weary is featured in one of the most heart-wrenching scenes at the end of act two. These young actors approach these challenging scenes with just the right amount of energy and finesse. Jacob McLain plays Riff, one of the leaders of the Jets. He infuses this character with a delightful level of nonchalance-always keeping up a cool demeanor while still protecting his territory and friends. His performances in "Jet Song" and "Cool" are fun to watch.

The Jets feature Jacinta McKinnon (Action), Amber Shellenberger (Big Deal), Travis Conrad (Diesel), Bernadette McLain (Baby John), A-rab (Rachel Milsten), Faith Wittig (Snowboy), Callaghan McKeon (Gee-Tar), Caroline Danner (Anybody's), Miranda Kovach (Graziella), Grace Stover (Velma), and the ensemble of Mary Duggan, Madeline Bernadzikowski, Hannah Kuhn, Charlotte Evans, and Mackenzie Reams. The Sharks include Allen Gabriel (Pepe), Jahmya Rogers (Indio), Lydia Diaz (Rosalia), Sophia Papayannis (Consuela), Starr Matos (Francisca), and the ensemble of Kayla Gorman, Julie Cioffi, Laney Poulin, and Kianjohnay Benjamin-Abrantes.

The lead characters of Tony and Maria are portrayed by Ethan Goss and Gianalis Ortiz. Goss has a truly beautiful voice, which is highlighted in "Something's Coming", "Maria", and "One Hand, One Heart". Goss and Ortiz have terrific chemistry on the stage-their first meeting at the dance is adorable, and their harmonies on "One Hand, One Heart" are beautiful. Ortiz really shines on her high notes, which are spotlighted in "One Hand, One Heart" and "Tonight". Their final scene in act two is acted so well and with such genuine feeling that the audience barely remembers to breathe.

Of particular note in this production is the dancing. Choreographers Deirdre Casey and Gabe Casey deserve a standing ovation for the choreography and the work they did with the cast. The dancing perfectly combines strength and grace. The dances that feature the entire ensemble are performed with a precision that is incredible for such a large cast. The dance soloists-Travis Conrad, Grace Stover, MacKenzie Reams, and Miranda Kovach-are mesmerizing to watch.

There are so many wonderful moments in this show, it is sometimes hard to remember that the cast is so young. Those who enjoy a fun and entertaining song will love "Gee, Officer Krupke", which features Jacinta McKinnon, Travis Conrad, Rachel, Milsten, Bernadette McLain, and the Jets. Those who adore an uplifting and beautiful piece will be captivated by Hope Allen's vocal performance of "Somewhere". The hope that director Tellado mentions in his Director's Notes is particularly evident during "Somewhere" as well as in the final moments of the show where the differences between the groups disappear in the face of grief and love.

DreamWrights and Weary Arts Group have put together a tremendous production of West Side Story: School Edition. Visit www.dreamwrights.org for ticket information.