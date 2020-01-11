BWW Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Dutch Apple Dinner Theater opens their 34th season with their 258th production, a fun little comedy titled The Savannah Sipping Society. "TSSS" is a story of four women of a certain age who start off as strangers, but end up as BFFs. The show is all about taking chances, having fun, and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

It's a show filled with southern charm and female empowerment. Imagine an episode of The Golden Girls, but all 4 characters are Blanche.

Bonnie Church in the uptight career girl, MarlaFaye. She feels that life is passing her by. At a disastrous yoga class, she meets up with Dot (Nikki Yarnell) and Randa (Kathy Becker). Yarnell plays the convincing matriarch of the group, while Becker channels her inner-Melissa McCarthy with some great lines and solid physical comedy. The quartet is completed with Molly Samson as Jinx, a sassy and confident newcomer in town who helps energize the group and ensures they all still have a lot of living to do.

Direction by Kelly Legarrata and a set by Dominic Lau were both solid, but not overbearing. The chemistry among the actresses sparkles and is definitely the highlight of this piece.

I applaud Dutch Apple for bringing back a non-musical to their stage. The last one they did was the hilarious Sheer Madness, which won multiple Broadway World Awards. This show serves as a nice palate cleanser in between more traditional fare, and I encourage them to continue to produce outside of the box in the near future.

Tickets and more info can be found at the Dutch Apple website





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories