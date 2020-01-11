BWW Review: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Dutch Apple Dinner Theater opens their 34th season with their 258th production, a fun little comedy titled The Savannah Sipping Society. "TSSS" is a story of four women of a certain age who start off as strangers, but end up as BFFs. The show is all about taking chances, having fun, and stepping outside of your comfort zone.
It's a show filled with southern charm and female empowerment. Imagine an episode of The Golden Girls, but all 4 characters are Blanche.
Bonnie Church in the uptight career girl, MarlaFaye. She feels that life is passing her by. At a disastrous yoga class, she meets up with Dot (Nikki Yarnell) and Randa (Kathy Becker). Yarnell plays the convincing matriarch of the group, while Becker channels her inner-Melissa McCarthy with some great lines and solid physical comedy. The quartet is completed with Molly Samson as Jinx, a sassy and confident newcomer in town who helps energize the group and ensures they all still have a lot of living to do.
Direction by Kelly Legarrata and a set by Dominic Lau were both solid, but not overbearing. The chemistry among the actresses sparkles and is definitely the highlight of this piece.
I applaud Dutch Apple for bringing back a non-musical to their stage. The last one they did was the hilarious Sheer Madness, which won multiple Broadway World Awards. This show serves as a nice palate cleanser in between more traditional fare, and I encourage them to continue to produce outside of the box in the near future.
