BWW Review: THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES at Gretna Theatre

Who is murdering the Baskervilles? Gretna Theatre's production of The Hound of the Baskervilles is a fast paced campy comedy with quick changes and hilarious blunders.

The Hound of the Baskervilles theatrical production is an adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's popular novel. Sir Charles Baskerville (Sean Close) is found dead. The untimely heart attack and the look of terror on his face leads Holmes (Damon Bonetti) and Watson (Dave Johnson) to believe there is foul play afoot. In an effort to protect the heir and uncover the truth, the great detectives must traverse the moors to the Baskerville estate.

While campy over-the-top comedy is not for everyone, there is no denying the immense talent of this cast and crew. With only three actors and a script requiring more than a dozen additional characters, the production of such a show is no small feat. Bonetti's Holmes pales in comparison to his outstanding performances in his other roles in this show. His ability to switch from one character to another in rapid succession created some of the most hysterical moments of the show. Johnson's Watson played the straight man and brilliantly led the audience through the drama. If there was a stand out of the three actors, it was Close for his portrayal of many many characters.

The star of this show, however, has to be the many folks behind the scene making this wild ride work. The numerous costume changes, lighting and sound cues, creative props, and set manipulations worked perfectly to keep the show moving, and even earned a few laughs of their own.

For audience members hoping for a traditional Sherlock Holmes murder mystery, this is not your show. But for those who love a good British slapstick comedy, The Hound of the Baskervilles is right up your alley.

When you visit Gretna Theatre, be sure to come early to find parking, enjoy the beautiful walkways, and explore the wooded artistic community in which this outdoor amphitheater is set. As an outdoor venue set in this quaint small town, it is best to select seats close to the stage as viewers in the back rows can be distracted by the occasional headlight of local traffic.

The professional productions at Gretna Theatre never disappoint. For more information about this and future shows visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/