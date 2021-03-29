BWW Review: STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS at Gretna Theatre

This is what theatre is for! After months relying on old movies and puzzles, I'd nearly forgotten the power of a live show. While still virtual, this theatre production captured the true spirit of the stage. The audience was transformed to different worlds, laughing out loud, and forgetting everything else. Gretna Theatre's Special Event "Stream of Consciousness" was a brilliant way to kick off the new season and remind us why we love the theatre.

"Stream of Consciousness" is an improv show starring Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway? fame. Audience members were asked to submit photos prior to the show. These submissions were then incorporated into many of the skits, requiring the hosts to creatively respond. Audience participation did not stop there. Using video conferencing technology, the hosts of the evening could randomly pull up audience members and include them in the show. With a format relying on the audience participation, anything can happen.

It was evident that this duo has quite a following as many audience members were able to jump right in and play along. While some members were less cooperative (and one suggesting that pistachios are a food most people dislike, weird) most participants danced with joy when they saw themselves on screen. Sometimes asked a simple question, while other time playing a part in the show, audience members were truly steering the ship. Guided by audience suggestions, Mochrie and Sherwood spun their tales and turned every moment into comedy.

While Mochrie and Sherwood's amazing ability to work an audience and bounce quips off one another was nothing short of genius at times, they were not the only stars of the evening. The impressive video conferencing and green screen technology, that made the evening possible, was remarkable. With the help the technician Terry (uncredited), the stars of the show seemed right in front of you, instead of hundreds of miles away. In fact, I struggled to believe it when the audience was informed that the hosts were in two different locations. The success of this show can greatly be credited to the creative and impressive use of modern technology.

The evening was just what we needed. Laughter, silliness, and the occasional dance break. A big thanks to Gretna Theatre of Mount Gretna PA for organizing this event. For more information on the exciting shows coming to the Mt. Gretna Playhouse, including their summer Kids Series, visit https://www.gretnatheatre.org/