BWW Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Let me answer the big question right off the bat...does it actually rain, on stage, in Dutch Apple's production of Singin' in the Rain? You bet it does! Through a combination of twinkling lights and a very effective sprinkler system, actor Alex Fullerton gleefully taps. skips, and twirls throughout a spectacular downpour. Fullerton looked like he was having a lot of fun stomping through puddles, and it puts the audience in cheerful spirits for the show's intermission.

Joining the very talented Fullerton on stage was Loren Stone as his pal, Cosmo Brown. Stone has a great sense of energy and knows how to deliver a number. His wacky shtick in the classic song, Make 'Em Laugh, was a definite highlight. Rounding out the show's trio is the pretty and talented Shannon Conroy as Kathy. Conroy has a great voice that is a perfect fit for her character. She is also a very skilled dancer.

Last, but certainly not least, Alexandria Nicole Garcia is hilarious as Lina Lamont, an insecure movie star with the looks of Ginger Rogers and the voice of Edith Bunker. Garcia's character's (deliberately) flubbed lines and unending microphone malfunctions were highly enjoyable. The supporting players and ensemble cast bring a lot to this show. The dance numbers are consistently entertaining and enjoyable with one exception. A second act dream sequence wore out its welcome with very little pay off.

The show's orchestra was especially robust. Although the playbill only credits four musicians, I would have guessed at least double that number based on the full sound of the score. Singin' in the Rain is a good, old fashion night of fun. Featuring some tuneful standards and great hoofers, the show is a crowd pleaser. Get tickets and more information at the Dutch Apple website.