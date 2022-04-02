BWW Review: POLYESTER at Hanover Little Theatre

Strap on your boogie shoes, get out your Afro pick, and hustle down to Hanover Little Theatre. Their current production of Polyester is more fun than a double date with Pinky Tuscadero and Florence Jean Castlebury. This was my first visit to HLT, and they did not disappoint! Perks like friendly parking attendants, modest ticket prices, and excellent, yet intimate sight lines, makes this a great venue.

Polyester is the story of the Synchronistics, a "has-been" disco group that comes back together after 20 years for a TV telethon and a shot at redemption. Brian Gilbert and Heather Stoll play the divorced husband and wife duo of the band, Barry and Mindy. Gilbert and Stoll have great chemistry together, and have a vibe not unlike Sonny & Cher. Although they trade insults back and forth, there are some brief moments of the love that they once had for each other.

Matt Bahn plays Carl, a band member with a good heart and a foggy brain. The quartet is rounded out by Anna Heckert as Peggy. Heckert milks some sincere sympathy from the crowd with her tales of selling kidneys and mothering a convicted man-child.

All four members of the Synchronistics look and sound great. They each had their moment to shine with various goofy numbers like The Funk Train and Bump Your Booty Rump. Choreographer, Debbie Williams should be commended for some silly, yet groovy steps that would be right at home on The Brady Bunch.

Rounding out the cast is the telethon's flustered yet slightly inebriated host Lance, played perfectly by Shane Miller, and Erma the elderly, silent telephone operator played by Dixie Smith. Smith's excellent facial expression and body language were great fun to watch and added a lot to the show.

The modest set and the recorded musical tracks work really well for this particular show. It's a perfect fit for "a bargain basement TV station about to go under". These cheapo budget limitations were clearly an artistic choice of the production, and not a reflection on the theater. Other items like costumes, were top-notch in both authenticity and quality.

Director, Andrea Stephenson has a hit on her hands. She keeps the action moving and gives each character a chance to shine. The tone of the show is goofy, yet optimistic. Congrats to all on a very fun night out.

Polyester runs now through April 10. Masks are required for audience members. Tickets and more information can be found at the theater's website.