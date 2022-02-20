BWW Review: MAMMA MIA! at The Belmont Theatre

When the audience starts singing along, one can't help but have a good time! Mamma Mia is always a crowd favorite and Belmont Theatre's production was no exception. With catchy ABBA tunes, fun dance numbers, and some slapstick comedy, this local community theater tackled a challenging show.

Mamma Mia, based on the book by Catherine Johnson, is a wildly successful theatrical and cinematic phenomenon. Using popular 1970's ABBA music to tell the story, we meet young Sophie in the midst of her search to find her father. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna, Sophie has invited three men to her wedding in the hopes that one might be her dad. The emotional drama of the past thrust into the present, creates havoc and hilarity as they prepare for the wedding.

The Belmont is a community theater known for tackling productions above their weight class. Having successfully pulled off a spectacular production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, this reviewer went in with high hopes for Mamma Mia. There is no doubt audience members had a fantastic evening at the theater, and there were many shining moments. However, the show fell short of expectations due to some vocal, staging, and lighting challenges.

Sarah Flynn's choreography, like many of her other shows, was fun, energetic, and spot on. The dance numbers were a definite highlight of the evening and her choreography was beautifully executed by some stand out dancers, Cassie Malloy, Chloe Rose, Daniya Jackson, and Donnovan Malloy.

Mamma Mia is all about the music and there were some exciting moments and talented performances. A crowd favorite was Lindy Keefe's (in the role of Donna) rendition of, "The Winner Takes it All". Keefe has a wonderful range and beautiful tone. Her powerful voice came through in many numbers and blended well with her male co-star Jeff Gilbert (Sam). Riley Phillips (Sophie) brought great emotion and talent to "The Name of the Game", while J'aime Elizabeth (Rosie) and Michael Daiuto (Bill) were hysterical in, "Take a Chance on Me".

The production built to a spectacular finale full of energy, excitement, and fun. Although not without bumps, theater goers will not be disappointed with The Belmont Theatre's Mamma Mia. To learn more about this and other events visit: https://thebelmont.org/