BWW Review: MAMMA MIA at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Mamma Mia is the ABBA-infused jukebox musical about bride to be, Sophie (Jennie Nasser) and her quest to find out which of three men (Brent Schraff, Andrew Scoggin, & Justin Miller) is her biological father. It's a goofy premise, but most audience members are there to sing along to "Dancing Queen", and not to put the plot under a microscope.

Nasser has a youthful attitude and appearance. Her character is full of charm and energy. She is very convincing as an electric twenty-something planning her big day. However, casting for the potential Dads wasn't as effective. Similarly, to a problem I had with Dutch Apple's Grumpy Old Men, the male leads seems to be noticeably younger in appearance and demeanor than the characters they portray. While these actors are uniformly talented, believability takes a hit.

Heather Setzler plays Sophie's mother, Donna. Once again, due to casting choices, she comes across more as a slightly older sister rather than a weathered mother. Setzler has a few fun moments throughout the show, especially when she's reminiscing and riffing with her gal pals.

Dutch Apple's off-stage orchestra was bright and tight. They do their best to keep the party going for cast and audience alike. This was a bit of a struggle during Act 2. At one point, Donna sang back to back to back ballads and the pace dragged.

Designer, Evan Adamson, must be recognized for a creative and unique set. The set was made up of abstract columns, arches, and steps. The pieces suggested classic Greek architecture, a clever reference to the show's setting. Blocks were mixed and matched to denote scene changes; they were continuously climbed up, stepped on and jumped off of by the cast. It made the show visually interesting for the audience.

While the show may somewhat be inconsistent to me, it will still be enjoyed by many demographics. ABBA fans, disco lovers, and non-drama critic audience members will probably find a lot to like. To each, his own.

