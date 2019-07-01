BWW Review: MAGIC & WONDER: IMAGINE at Bird-in-Hand Stage

According to Albert Einstein, one of the world's most famous theoretical physicists, the true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination. One's ability to solve the world's problems and make the world a better place through creative means is truly the highest form of human intelligence. This brilliant theory is brought to life in a very colorful way through Brett Myers' newest production, Magic & Wonder: Imagine, playing now at the Bird-in-Hand Stage in Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania. I was very honored to be asked to check out this show and share my thoughts on it. To be honest, I was not sure what to expect, as I am quite obsessed with stage illusion and am very particular that entire shows based around this art be more than just a bunch of illusions strung together. I like for there to be a story, a cohesive theme that blends the illusions together seamlessly. Fortunately, I am thrilled to announce that Brett and his incredibly talented company have created a truly magical experience that I recommend to any fan of the art of illusion.

The theatre at the Bird-in-Hand Stage is pretty small, making for a cozy space to perform this style of show in. This intimate atmosphere, however, means that the magician and his assistants must truly be at the top of their game, because it's harder to hide things from an audience that is so close. From where I was sitting, I considered this to be very successfully achieved. Each trick was beautifully and smoothly executed, and I found myself on the edge of my seat for a good amount of the show with my mouth hanging open in awe. There were a few times when the stage lighting was a bit blinding due to the audience being positioned on the same level as the stage itself, but the overall lighting design was spectacular and lent itself well to the feeling that this is absolutely a magic show. The music chosen to represent the different themes presented throughout this journey into imagination were well chosen. I spent a lot of time bopping and singing along while enjoying what was happening onstage.

This show has a little bit of everything, displaying a variety of entertainment that is sure to please even the toughest of critics. In addition to the jaw-dropping illusions, you can expect to experience a very unique circus act called the Cyr wheel. This act, appropriately added to the Steampunk portion of the evening and performed by Boston Bachert, was simply mesmerizing (though there is nothing simple about the skill that it takes to master this wheel). There is also a ton of comedy throughout this show, artfully presented mostly by the lovely Shirley. Her bubbly personality, adorable accent, and sidesplitting jokes make her a joy to watch as she attempts some fun illusions of her own with the help of the audience. Brett's lovely assistants, including his wife Labrina, his two sons Starlin and Kye, Rachel Wolin, and Kacie Phipps, are warm and inviting. Labrina performs a levitating ring illusion that you have to see to believe. It was one of the coolest tricks I've seen to date, leaving me wishing I could learn it myself. This small but mighty company are true masters of performance art, and I was incredibly impressed by what was presented.

This family-friendly show is definitely something to behold. Do not confuse this, however, with a kids show. There is plenty of enchanting entertainment here for adults too. I do not have any human children and would certainly go watch this again. You have to see this show to believe it, and you have the opportunity to do that several times each week from now through October 26th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bird-in-hand.com/stage. Let Brett and his family take you on a journey that allows your imagination to run wild, and enjoy this inspirational adventure...





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories