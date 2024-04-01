PLUNDER & LIGHTNING: A PIRATE'S LIFE at Federal Taphouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everybody wants - or has wanted - to be a pirate. Sail a ship on the open sea. Do what you want. Live dangerously. Have adventure. Be the rebel you’ve always needed to be. Jay Bowser has certainly wanted it, and thanks to his daughter showing the singer and musician how musical theater works, he was inspired to give us a story of it.

Beginning April 13th, at Federal Taphouse in Harrisburg, Bowser and a multitalented company of musicians, actors, and singers will take audiences on a live and interactive pirates’ journey.

Is it a musical for people who like rock concerts? A rock concert for people who prefer musicals? With both a rock band and actors live on stage, this imaginary heroes’ saga is a bit of each. “Think of HADESTOWN with a band on stage,” Bowser says. “It’s a live concert, but there’s a script.” Bowser drew on around 30 songs he’d created, from metal to sea shanties, that incorporated the rebellious pirate ethos in some way, to bring the tale to life.

Yes, there’s metal. Yes, there’s dancing. Yes, there are costumes. There are even puppets. As the producer and writer explains, “We wanted to make this way over the top. The puppets worked their way in as our character descends into a fantasy world. They embody conscience, advice - but it all comes back to reality as you solve problems and come through. There’s something magical about introducing puppets on the stage. They have feelings. They have their own struggles. I grew up with Jim Henson . Puppets can be real characters.” Bowser and co-writer Jamie Kramer, a long-time friend, came to the show with concepts but little knowledge; they, as well as musicians and cast, have all learned as the production has grown. “When we started out we knew nothing about writing a musical. We threw the first three scripts away. We’re using our comedy, our humor, and people respond. I’ve played in bands - I’ve learned lines, blocking, choreography, for this. I’ve had to explain to actors that they just need to relax and rock out, and explain to the band members that they need to be more precise.”

This isn’t seen as comparable to Dolly Parton ’s pirate dinner theatre on the one hand, or as TOMMY on the other. Instead, Bowser compares PLUNDER AND LIGHTNING to the mother of all interactive theater: “We’d love to be the next Rocky Horror. We do have a kit at the door - please, don’t bring rice. Audience reaction needs to be interaction. This isn’t Netflix. We’re live, not dialing it in. We’ve got cream of the crop stuff going on. I’d love that to be a trend. We’re taping it to be shown in theaters. We’d love to provoke Rocky Horror responses in the audiences.”