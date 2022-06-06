BWW Review: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Fulton Theater

Fulton's newest fourth floor production will definitely make you want to come back for "Moe". Five Guys Named Moe is a peppy, cheerful musical dedicated to the music of jazz giant, Louis Jordan. Davon Williams stars as Nomax, a down on his luck fella who would rather spend an evening with the bottle than his best girl.

Magically, the fictional singing group "Five Guys Named Moe" (Devin Bowles, Grant Evan, Darren Lorenzo, Isaiah Reynolds, and Saidhu Sinlai) appear and help Nomax get his priorities straight through song and dance. Great tunes like What's the Use of Getting Sober, Caldonia, Hurry Home, and I Like Em Fat Like That are all catchy, singable, and a lot of fun for both performer and audience.

This big musical on a small stage was a feast for the senses. The audience could feel every vibration from the dance floor and pick out every note from the band's saxophone. In fact, I was so close that I could even smell the body lotion used by one of the performers!

The interactivity was also enjoyable with a few call and response songs. Audience involvement was not only encouraged, but expected. This was a joyful show that brought smiles to everyone in attendance. It was the perfect palate-cleanser to follow the lugubrious, yet important Sweat.