BWW Review: BEEHIVE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Nostalgia is king (or more appropriately, queen) in Beehive, Dutch Apple's 269th production. This tuneful musical is a celebration of the female singers of the 1960's. A cast of six talented and diverse performers (Lindsay Aeriel Grimble, Temperance Jones, Martina Long, Danielle, Poznanovic, Madison Paige Buck, and Kira Rangel) highlights the various sounds, events and styles of that famous decade,

The first act of the plotless revue features 19 different numbers that give us the musical and cultural taste of what was important during that time period. Songs such as You Can't Hurry Love, One Fine Day, and Then He Kissed Me are some of the featured toe-tapping hits.

Beyond the songs, the cast members superficially reference various cultural and political changes of the era. While no one is probably seeing this show expecting a college-level history lesson, many other musicals, most notably Hairspray, explore the era more thoughtfully and organically.

The show's second act had a notably different tone and pace. The second act was significantly shorter and less eclectic. There were only 6 numbers, with half of them performed by Martina Long dressed as a hippie/Janis Joplin. More balance and consistency between acts would probably improve the show's flow.

Costume design by John P. White and wig design by Brandon T. Miller were on point and helped to strengthen the spirit and authenticity of the time-period. The six-piece, on-stage orchestra did a nice job of covering the evolving sound of rock and roll.

Beehive is a fluffy piece of Boomer nostalgia performed by an enthusiastic cast. Performances run through February 19th. Tickets, menus, and more info can be found at their website.