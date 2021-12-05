BWW Review: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 at Susquehanna Stage

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 tells the remarkable story of a World War I moment of peace. Based on a true story, writer Peter Rothstein uses traditional musical numbers and personal letters to tell the story of British soldiers fighting on the front lines against the Germans. As the story unfolds, the audience learns that the Pope has requested a Christmas truce and the British have refused to agree. Against orders and after much song and frivolity from the trenches, the soldiers dare to step out into no-man's land and a weird and wonderful Christmas celebration occurs.

Without names or main characters, an ensemble of twelve men step forward on a dark and minimalist stage. With only well crafted lighting (designed by Jim Shomo) and creative yet simple costuming (designed by Jacquee Johnson), their vocal talents are forced front and center. A wonderful yet challenging choice. Finding an ensemble of twelve male actors that include the required vocal ranges (countertenor, tenor, baritone, and bass) and who harmonize well together, is difficult for even the most professional of theatre companies. For this reason alone, this is a must see event. Susquehanna Stage, under the direction of Jim Johnson, has again pulled off an amazing challenge.

The star of the show is hands down the vocal ability and beautiful music produced by these twelve men. Led by vocal director Caleb Heckman, the musical numbers not only demonstrated their vocal skills but enabled them to carry the drama through each scene. The physical expression and passion in each song added powerful and poignant moments necessary to keep the audience emotionally on edge. As this is a powerful ensemble, there is no star nor stand outs. There were, however, opportunities for many of the men to perform solos. While each performance was masterfully done and some fantastic bass notes hit, one solo was so strong I had to make sure to learn the actors name. Kent Gable's Minuit Chrétiens was stunning.

Periodically, the music dies down and letters from soldiers are read aloud in monologue format. These letters help to move the story forward while also adding a personal and human touch. This telling from the perspective of the "every man" is powerful and moving. Unfortunately, these readings were not always projected well nor clear enough to the audience. Struggling to hear in the second row suggests many audience members may have also missed some elements. These readings also came, at times, with an American accent when reading from a British soldier. Nevertheless, a minor issue in an otherwise remarkable event.

This is a one act production. So, be sure to get your novelty show night beverage before you find your seat and enjoy another great evening with Susquehanna Stage.