BWW Previews: NEVERMORE: THE FANTASTIC TERRORS OF EDGAR ALLAN POE at Gretna Theatre

Gretna Theatre, in keeping with their reputation for creating unique and innovative productions, brings to life an interactive theatrical experience based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe. Tackling the multitude of delays and disruptions caused by the pandemic, Gretna Theatre has managed to successfully produce a season filled with laughter, mayhem, and even a few circus arts. As one of the nation's oldest running summer theatres, the season's end is coming near. Instead of winding down, they have opted for a challenging format and exploration into new territory.

Nevermore: The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe, by P.J. Griffith and directed by Alanna Smith, invites audience members to stroll through the beautiful chautauqua artist community of Mount Gretna. As participants independently explore the mountain setting, they will encounter the riveting tales of The Tell Tale Heart, Fall of the House of Usher, The Black Cat, A Predicament, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Raven brought to life.

Adding a special touch to this already unique event, Gretna Theatre has partnered with Mount Gretna Craft Brewing to create Poe inspired beers. Participants can enjoy an El Dorado IPA, Masque of the Red Death sour blonde, or The Raven coffee stout.

With the gorgeous fall weather finally here, wandering through town with a craft beverage and entertained by works of Poe, might just be the perfect evening.