BWW Interview: Rob Summers of GRUMPY OLD MEN at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

BWW: "Grumpy Old Men" closed prematurely due to the pandemic. What was it like coming back to the show almost a year and a half later? RS: At first it felt a little Deja Vu because we were back where we were when the world shut down. However, I am very happy to come back and revisit the show. There's only 6 of us from the pre-COVID production, so the new cast members are bringing fresh, different approaches to the show. It's very exciting and feels almost new. BWW: How does an actor keep himself busy during a nationwide shutdown of live theater? RS: My girlfriend and I took some Zoom dance lessons, we did a workout routine, did a Zoom play (which was a lot of fun), began VO coaching so we can do voice over work, and did some therapy that helped keep us on an even keel. BWW:. I noticed from your website (https://www.robsummersactor.com/) that you have also played Oscar Madison, another role made famous by Walter Matthau. What do you think was Matthau's great appeal? RS: I think he was the Everyman in his plays and movies. He brought a very human element to each of his characters, whether comedic or dramatic, that made you empathize with him. He was a great character actor. BWW: When was the last time someone accused you of being grumpy? RS: I don't know...what time is it...? BWW: . Your name is Summers, but this show takes place during winter. Do you prefer hot or cold weather and why? RS: I was born in September so I'm an Autumn guy. I love the crispness in the air and the beautiful colors it brings as we head into winter.