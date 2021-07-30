BWW Interview: Rob Summers of GRUMPY OLD MEN at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
BroadwayWorld is pleased to interview Rob Summers, who is slated to return to Dutch Apple Dinner Theater in Grumpy Old Men opening August 5.
Tickets and more info about the show can be found here.
Rob has been a professional actor off/on for almost 40 years with a 12 1/2 year gap while in the US Army. He received his BA in Theatre in 2005.
Career highlighs include Tevye in the 2013 National Tour of "Fiddler on the Roof" and Scrooge in many adaptations of "A Christmas Carol." He loves to do all theatre from Shakespeare to Ken Ludwig.
More info about Bob can be found on his personal website.
BWW: "Grumpy Old Men" closed prematurely due to the pandemic. What was it like coming back to the show almost a year and a half later?
RS: At first it felt a little Deja Vu because we were back where we were when the world shut down. However, I am very happy to come back and revisit the show. There's only 6 of us from the pre-COVID production, so the new cast members are bringing fresh, different approaches to the show. It's very exciting and feels almost new.
BWW: How does an actor keep himself busy during a nationwide shutdown of live theater?
RS: My girlfriend and I took some Zoom dance lessons, we did a workout routine, did a Zoom play (which was a lot of fun), began VO coaching so we can do voice over work, and did some therapy that helped keep us on an even keel.
BWW:. I noticed from your website (https://www.robsummersactor.com/) that you have also played Oscar Madison, another role made famous by Walter Matthau. What do you think was Matthau's great appeal?
RS: I think he was the Everyman in his plays and movies. He brought a very human element to each of his characters, whether comedic or dramatic, that made you empathize with him. He was a great character actor.
BWW: When was the last time someone accused you of being grumpy?
RS: I don't know...what time is it...?
BWW: . Your name is Summers, but this show takes place during winter. Do you prefer hot or cold weather and why?
RS: I was born in September so I'm an Autumn guy. I love the crispness in the air and the beautiful colors it brings as we head into winter.