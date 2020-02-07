BWW Feature: CALLING ALL KATES at Prima Theatre

Who doesn't love a good romantic comedy? I know I do, and that's exactly what you can expect if you go to see Calling All Kates, a new musical being featured at Prima. This quirky new show follows Mark's unique journey, based loosely on a true story. After purchasing a nonrefundable honeymoon trip, Kate (his fiance) decides to unceremoniously dump him. Instead of wasting a perfectly good trip, he seeks out another woman with his ex-fiance's name to accompany him. Is Mark destined to find love again with this new Kate? According to director Nathan Mittleman, this is "a beautiful story about two lost souls and their unique trip together around the world". He believes that the heart of this show lies in the human desire to "find a home in another person".

Lindsay Webster had the following to say about her character in the show, Kate... "She's lived "off the grid" in a way. That separation from society has really allowed her to grow into someone totally unique and authentic. She's eager to learn about the world, take on adventure, and connect with others." Lindsay loves the sense of humor throughout this production and feels that fans of tv shows like The Office and Parks & Rec will absolutely love Calling All Kates.

Caleb Novell, who plays Mark, had this to say about his character... "When we first meet Mark, he is at rock bottom. Recently abandoned by his longtime fiance, Mark is anxious and devastated. His solution? Take a stranger on his honeymoon! Mark's journey focuses on rediscovering kindness in others, trust, and inner peace. I admire that Mark pushes forward and seeks happiness, even when he is at his lowest moment." Caleb finds Calling All Kates to be a hilarious and heartwarming journey and says that audiences are pretty much guarantted to leave the theatre smiling and humming the songs.

Nathan and his company invite you to come along on a delightful trip around the world with them. This show is a perfect way to forget about your troubles and escape the real world, if only for an evening. Playwright Emily Goodson's goal was to bring "something sweet and lovely to the stage", and the world could definitely use more sweet and lovely things. Calling All Kates will be playing at Prima Theatre from February 21st through March 14th. You can purchase tickets now at www.primalancaster.org. A trip around the world without the hassle of a passport, who could ask for more?





