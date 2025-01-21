News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BROADWAY'S BAD BOYS Comes to Hershey in February

The performance is at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 22.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
BROADWAY'S BAD BOYS Comes to Hershey in February Image
The Hershey Symphony has announced their upcoming performance of “Broadway’s Bad Boys” at 7:30 PM on Saturday, February 22, at the Hershey Free Church. Audiences are promised an enjoyable evening with Broadway’s most memorable (and mischievous) characters; from the Phantom of "The Phantom of the Opera" to the Beast in "Beauty and the Beast" and Harold Hill in "The Music Man," this night will bring Broadway to life like never before. 

“We’re so fortunate to have the opportunity to perform at the Hershey Free Church while our ‘home’ venue is being renovated,” says Hershey Symphony Executive Director Susan Cort. “It's just a gorgeous space, as we’re sure our audience will agree.” 

Broadway singers Kevin Massey, Julius Thomas III, and John Riddle will be featured in the February 22 performance, along with a trio of guest musicians, all under the direction of Hershey Symphony music director Greg Woodbridge. 




