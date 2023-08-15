BIG FISH Comes To Servant Stage This September

Servant Stage will continue its 2023 season with the delightful hit musical, Big Fish. This heartfelt, imaginative, and entertaining story celebrates the extraordinary in everyday life. Based on the celebrated 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the larger-than-life tale of Edward Bloom, a man who leads an extraordinary life– according to the stories he tells his son, Will. But Will, who is getting married and expecting a child of his own, doesn't think there is any truth to the extravagant tales his father tells about meeting giants, mermaids, and joining the circus. When Edward's health begins to decline, Will visits his father and tries one last time to find out the truth behind the tall tales.

“We're so excited to share this musical with our community,” says Servant Stage Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. “It's our biggest show of the year and it's just overflowing with heart and humor. You'll laugh one moment and cry the next, and be thoroughly entertained from start to finish!”

Servant Stage has come to be known for making outstanding, family-friendly, large-scale musicals accessible the community, with 14,000 people attending their June production of The Sound of Music. Big Fish builds on this success, with a cast of nearly 50 performers, large dance numbers, and elaborate costumes. The cast features Ray Hilton as Edward Bloom, Brad Myer as Will Bloom, and Brittany Beitzel as Sandra Bloom. Joshua William Green serves as director & choreographer, joined by Scott Williams (music director), Trevail Smith (assistant director), Beth Dunkelberger (costume designer), Melissa Edwards (lighting designer), and John Whiting (set designer).

Big Fish will be presented at the Performing Arts Center at Warwick High School (301 West Orange Street, Lititz) September 8-24, with performances on Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve tickets, find out more info, or see what else is coming up at Servant Stage, please visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year. Other upcoming shows include Jingle Bell Jukebox, a holiday musical revue touring to venues across Lancaster County, November 10 – December 17.