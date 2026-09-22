Adams-Bickel Associates Named General Contractor for Highland Farm Renovations
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum selected the firm from nine qualified contractors for the preservation project.
Adams-Bickel Associates has been selected as the general contractor for the renovation of Highland Farm, the historic home where Oscar Hammerstein II lived and worked for the final 20 years of his life, the Oscar Hammerstein Museum announced. Construction will begin imminently.
Following an extensive competitive selection process, Adams-Bickel was chosen from nine qualified firms. The company's portfolio includes work at Doylestown's Michener Art Museum and The County Theater, making them a strong partner for the preservation project. Period Architecture, Ltd. is serving as the project architect.
'We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in the journey to preserve and revitalize Highland Farm,' said Greg Roth, President of the Museum's Board of Directors. 'We are confident that Adams-Bickel's experience, expertise, and commitment to quality make them the right partner to help bring this vision to life.'
The renovation will restore and improve the farmhouse, including the roof, HVAC system, historic porch and balcony, and accessibility features. The project is supported through public funding, restricted gifts, and contributions from supporters.
Future redevelopment will begin with improvements to the property's parking area, followed by development on the historic foundation of the former barn to create expanded exhibit and educational spaces.
The progress builds on the Museum's growing collection of historic objects, including Oscar Hammerstein II's original writing desk, as well as its educational and community programs, including the International Youth Solo Contest, Young Playwrights Festival, family sing-alongs, mobile workshops, and community presentations.
Joseph P. Bello, Jr., CEO & President of Adams-Bickel Associates, said, 'Adams-Bickel is incredibly honored to have been selected as the general contractor for this project. We recognize the tremendous historical and cultural significance of this property and the responsibility that comes with helping preserve it for future generations.'
Collection items at Highland Farm were carefully packed by Atelier Fine Arts Services and placed in museum-quality storage, while A. Mastrocco Moving & Storage handled the packing and storage of furnishings, in preparation for the renovations.
Grant Supports Safety Improvements at Highland Farm
The Hammerstein Museum has been awarded a PA Local Share Account grant to make safety improvements at Highland Farm, including improvements to the pool area. The improvements are intended to make the historic property safer and more welcoming for visitors, students, and the community.
The Museum extended thanks to Sen. Steve Santarsiero and Rep. Tim Brennan for their advocacy and support of Highland Farm.
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