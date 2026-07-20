Hammerstein Museum Awarded $1 Million PA State Grant for Highland Farm Redevelopment

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The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center has been awarded a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to support the transformation of Highland Farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania - the longtime home of legendary lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II - into a world-class museum and theatre education center.

The award marks the Museum's third RACP grant from the Commonwealth, representing another major milestone in the organization's effort to preserve one of America's most significant musical landmarks. The funding will support construction of a fully ADA-accessible visitor and education center on the site of the property's former barn, along with exhibition galleries, classrooms, a welcome center, and site improvements including stormwater management, parking, landscaping, and security infrastructure.

'We are deeply grateful to Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Steve Santarsiero, and Representative Tim Brennan for this transformative grant,' said Greg Roth, President of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum Board of Directors. 'Their support continues our exciting momentum for restoring and preserving a place of extraordinary significance - not just to Bucks County or Pennsylvania, but to our nation's cultural heritage.

'At Highland Farm, where Oscar Hammerstein II wrote many of the lyrics that have inspired generations around the world, thousands of visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to walk in his footsteps. They will discover not only the genius of his songwriting, but also the values that defined his life: empathy, mentorship, optimism, and a belief that the arts can bring people together and make the world a better place.

'We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the extended Hammerstein family, our Board of Directors, Executive Committee, Honorary Advisory Board, and the remarkable community of supporters around the world whose generosity of time, talent, and financial support has made this vision possible. This museum and theatre education center is the result of countless people working together toward a shared dream. As Oscar himself reminded us, 'You'll Never Walk Alone.' Neither have we.'

Oscar Hammerstein II and his wife, Dorothy, lived at Highland Farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for the final 20 years of his life. It was at Highland Farm that Hammerstein forged his legendary partnership with composer Richard Rodgers, leading to the creation of some of the most beloved musicals in American history, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, The King and I, and South Pacific. During his years at Highland Farm, Hammerstein also worked on The Sound of Music, which premiered shortly before his death in 1960. It was also at Highland Farm that Hammerstein mentored a young Stephen Sondheim, helping shape one of Broadway's greatest composers and lyricists. Hammerstein's extraordinary legacy as a mentor and humanitarian serves as the inspiration for the Museum's developing theatre education center, where future generations will be encouraged to create, collaborate, and lead with empathy through the performing arts.

'We're lucky to have such deep ties to the history of theater here in Bucks County,' said State Senator Steve Santarsiero. 'This project will help turn one of our historical landmarks, the home of legendary Broadway composer Oscar Hammerstein, into a true museum and community center to celebrate his legacy. The accompanying theater education center will help young aspiring artists hone their talents on the stage.'

Representative Tim Brennan added, 'Oh, what a beautiful mornin', oh, what a beautiful day! I got a beautiful feelin', about this state funding that's coming our way.

'Oscar Hammerstein's work has touched generations of Americans and inspired them to live with hope, purpose and decency. It's fitting that the place where he spent so much of his life will become a space where people can learn about his legacy and be inspired by it.

'This project has such a unique artistic and cultural value for our nation and the Doylestown area. I'm proud to support an investment that is so momentous and that will help bring even more folks here to enjoy Bucks County.'

The latest grant comes as the Museum prepares to begin a major restoration of the historic farmhouse this fall. The work will preserve the architectural integrity of Highland Farm while adapting it for public access and museum-quality preservation. Planned improvements include:

A new roof

Museum-quality climate control systems

Restoration of the home's iconic porch and balcony

Accessibility enhancements

Other infrastructure necessary to welcome visitors and protect the Museum's growing collection of Hammerstein artifacts

While restoration work progresses, the Museum continues to expand its educational programming throughout Bucks County and beyond. OHMTEC offers:

Guided tours of Highland Farm

Presentations for schools and community organizations

Lectures and family sing-alongs

The annual Hammerstein International Youth Solo Contest, which invites young performers from around the world to explore the Great American Songbook

The Museum is also developing new educational initiatives, including the Bucks County Young Playwrights Festival, reflecting Hammerstein's lifelong commitment to nurturing emerging talent and using the arts to build understanding and community.

Supporters will celebrate the Museum's continued momentum at its annual 'Something Wonderful' Gala on October 4, 2026, honoring Tony Award-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty for carrying forward Hammerstein's legacy of storytelling, compassion, and hope. The evening will feature a special performance by Broadway star Liz Callaway and will raise funds to support the Museum's general operations, educational programs, and the continued restoration and preservation of Highland Farm.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget, provides funding for projects that create lasting economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historic impact across the Commonwealth. RACP grants require substantial local investment, making community support an essential component of every award.

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