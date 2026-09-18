Review: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Hanover Little Theatre

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Once Upon a Mattress, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, opened off-Broadway in 1959. An adaptation of the classic fairytale The Princess and the Pea, Once Upon a Mattress is a comedy musical that has been a favorite of school and community theatres for years. Hanover Little Theatre produces Once Upon a Mattress under the direction of Ashley Gerhardt with assistant director Debbie Williams, music director Tyrus Mataban, and stage manager Vigil Dewhurst on stage Sept 11-20.

The lighting (designed by Bob McCleary), sound (designed by Zach Krouse), set (designed by Jamie Gerhardt, Vigil Dewhurst, and Andy Griesacker), and props (by Carmela Champ) work well together to create a fun, fairytale atmosphere. This reviewer particularly enjoyed the larger-than-life storybook pages that made it feel like the audience was truly entering the story. The costumes (by Linda Fink) are delightful and well-suited to both the characters and the actors portraying those characters.

The cast features Amarah Barreto (Princess #12/ensemble), Vanessa Baker (Lady in Waiting/ensemble), Jessica Haag (Nightingale of Samarkand/ensemble), Ashley Clouse (Jester), Quinton Laughman (Sir Studley/ensemble), Andy Griesacker (Wizard/ensemble), Paul Norfolk (Minstrel), Allisa Baker (Lady Larken), Richie Dobson (Sir Harry), Michael Baker (King Sextimus the Silent), Justin Rosenberger (Prince Dauntless), Debbie Williams (Queen Aggravain), and Mia Coulbourne (Princess Winnifred). The ensemble has great energy, and their reactions to Queen Aggravain’s machinations, Prince Dauntless’s spinelessness, King Sextimus’s wandering eyes and hands, and Princess Winnifred’s forthrightness and strength are priceless. Their performance in “Song of Love” is the perfect way to end the first act.

There are definitely a few performances that stand out in this production. Jessica Haag’s performance as the Nightingale of Samarkand is simultaneously hysterical and beautiful. Her birdlike movements really bring the character to life and her clear, strong soprano voice is highlighted wonderfully, making the audience wish they could hear more of her gorgeous vocals. Ashley Clouse and Paul Norfolk give some of the best performances of the evening as the Jester and Minstrel, respectively. Clouse’s Jester is mischievous and adorable. Norfolk’s storytelling abilities and precise, lovely vocals are perfect for the role of the Minstrel. Together, these two actors light up the stage. Their trio with Allisa Baker's Lady Larkin on "Normandy" is simply delightful. Andy Griesacker’s performance as the Wizard is a wonderful example of how multifaceted a character can be when the actor puts in the work to really develop it. Griesacker’s every movement and expression is thoughtfully crafted and superbly acted.

Richie Dobson has a beautiful, full, classical voice perfect for the role of Sir Harry. Michael Baker and Justin Rosenberger make a dynamic duo as King Sextimus and Prince Dauntless in their performance of “Man to Man Talk”, which leaves the audience gasping for breath as they’re overcome by laughter. Baker takes on one of the most difficult roles as King Sextimus is mute for the majority of the show. He handles the part beautifully using his stage presence, expressive face, and precise gestures to communicate as loudly as anyone. Debbie Williams is outstanding as Queen Aggravain. She plays up the character’s conniving and overbearing personality, making her the perfect opposite of Prince Dauntless and King Sextimus. Her interactions with Griesacker’s Wizard are highly enjoyable to watch. Mia Coulbourne’s Princess Winnifred is one of the best this reviewer has seen. Her comedic timing and stage presence are just right for the role, and her strong belt is just what Winnifred’s songs call for. Her rendition of “Happily Ever After” as a jazzy torch song is outstanding.

Audiences looking for a fun evening of light-hearted entertainment, will thoroughly enjoy Hanover Little Theatre’s production of Once Upon a Mattress. Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com for your tickets.

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