ActorsNET Announces 2022-2023 Season of Plays

ActorsNET of Bucks County, in residence at Morrisville's Heritage Center Theatre, has set its October 2022 - June 2023 production schedule.

Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle described the six shows scheduled as "one of the most ambitious lineups in our quarter century history ... a mix of dramatic and comic offerings almost certain to be as thought-provoking as they are entertaining.

"As always," she noted, "each production is scheduled for a three-weekend run - Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.. We perform in a 77-seat theatre space, providing our audiences with an intimate theatrical experience.

"ActorsNET is happy to be able to continue producing quality theatre at an affordable price," Doyle said. "Safety continues to remain a priority as we navigate the pandemic. Through the use of air purification systems, we offer patrons a space to enjoy live theater with comfort and peace of mind."

Here is ActorsNET's 26th season schedule:

Playing With Fire (after Frankenstein), by Barbara Field

October 14-30, 2022

This fascinating play takes up where Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein left off. Aging, dying Dr. Frankenstein pursues his Creature across ice floes. Exciting flashback scenes depict young Dr. Victor Frankenstein and his newborn creature debating the morality of tampering with life. Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle directs alongside Gina Vitolo-Stevens.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

December 2-18, 2022

Written in 2016, this charming story serves as a follow-up to Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice. This witty, romantic holiday comedy about family, awkward love, and personal growth is sure to delight.

Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance

January 27-February 12, 2023

This Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece by Edward Albee was postponed twice on the ActorsNET stage due to the lengthy COVID pandemic. With biting dialog, an intimate domestic battle unfolds between a wealthy middle-aged couple, the wife's alcoholic sister, their troubled daughter and a pair of old friends who show up mysteriously at their doorstep in need of help.

Dover Road

March 10-26, 2023

By A.A. Milne

In this a clever English play for grownups by A.A. Milne, creator of Winnie-the-Pooh, a mysterious rich man waylays two eloping couples on their way to Dover, England. Their wealthy "host" spends his fortune to ensure that impulsive couples know each other better and avoid making a catastrophic mistake.

The Half Life of Marie Curie

April 21-May 7, 2023

By Lauren Gunderson

This play by Lauren Gunderson -- currently the most-produced living playwright in America -- examines the lives of two women: acclaimed scientist Marie Curie and her friend, Hertha Ayrton, an accomplished mathematician, inventor, and suffragette. The play proves to be moving, thought-provoking and charming as it deals with issues that are still as relevant today as they were in early 20th century, when these women lived.

The Merry Wives of Windsor

June 9-25, 2023

By William Shakespeare

Shakespeare's comic romp chronicles Sir John FaIstaff's attempts to revive both his love life and fortune by wooing wealthy ladies. This play shows how times may change but human nature remains the same.

All performances will be at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $12 for children 12 and under. Season tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased along with seating assignments by using the ticketing system available on the ActorsNET website - www.actorsnetbucks.org. Patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets (and seating) in advance.