AN ACT OF GOD Comes to Act II Playhouse Next Month

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “An Act of God” by David Javerbaum. The Act II production stars 3-time Barrymore Award-winner Tony Braithwaite as God.

Previews begin August 6, 2024 and the production opens Friday, August 9. “An Act of God” runs through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Due to the high demand for tickets before rehearsals for the production even began, a one-week extension has already been announced through Sunday, September 8, 2024.

“An Act of God” concerns the Almighty Himself who has returned to Earth to update and improve his Ten Commandments and to “set the record straight on a couple of things.” Braithwaite, “who may be Philadelphia’s funniest man ever” (The City Paper) stars in a tour-de-force performance.

“‘An Act of God’ is hilarious and has a strong history of success on Broadway with the likes of Jim Parsons and Sean Hayes in the starring role,” said Act II Artistic Director Braithwaite who also directs the upcoming production. “It is a perfect fit for Act II Playhouse and the ideal way to kick off our 2024-2025 Season.”

Though known locally for decades as a powerhouse comic actor, Braithwaite is actually no stranger to religion, having graduated a Theology Major from Georgetown University in 1993, and having been a Religious Studies teacher at his alma mater, St. Joseph’s Preparatory School from, 1994 to 2005. For a time, he even strongly considered becoming a Jesuit priest. Braithwaite wrote a one-man show about his experiences teaching both Religion and Sex Ed – “Didn’t Your Father Have This Talk With You?” – which had four different runs at Act II from 2013 to 2017.

Supporting Braithwaite on stage in “An Act of God” are Renee McFillin (returning to the Playhouse after appearances in “Cole For Your Stocking”, “Mistakes Were Made”, and “Hello, Dolly!”) and Paddy May who makes his Act II debut. Both play Angels who assist - and frequently spar with - God. Both are also former students of Braithwaite’s in the theatre department at St. Joe’s Prep, where he has served as Director of Dramatics for 30 years.

Behind the scenes, Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Meghan Jones the Scenic Designer, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Seana Benz the Costume Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, Carolyn Dixon the Props Master, Britt Plunket the Technical Director, and Eliot Curtis the Scenic Artist.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.





