AMERICA Come to Hershey Theatre This October

The performance is on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Grammy Award-winning classic rockers AMERICA will perform at Hershey Theatre on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Celebrating their 54th anniversary in 2024, AMERICA is hitting the road on the “Ride On Tour 2024,” visiting cities from coast to coast. Known for their timeless magic and powerful performances, the perennial classic-rock favorite will draw on their deep catalog of hits, including the signature song “A Horse With No Name,” which was a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1972.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.VenturaHighway.com




