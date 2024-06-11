AMERICA Come to Hershey Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winning classic rockers AMERICA will perform at Hershey Theatre on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Celebrating their 54th anniversary in 2024, AMERICA is hitting the road on the “Ride On Tour 2024,” visiting cities from coast to coast. Known for their timeless magic and powerful performances, the perennial classic-rock favorite will draw on their deep catalog of hits, including the signature song “A Horse With No Name,” which was a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1972.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.VenturaHighway.com.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







