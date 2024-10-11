ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to DPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DPAC will bring the family fun and surreal silliness of Alice in Wonderland to the DAHS stage this autumn. In this adaptation by Anne Coulter Martens, as the curtain rises, Alice slides into view at the end of her long fall down the rabbit-hole.

It is a far more delightful place for the audience than for Alice, who is trying desperately to get back home with (or without) help from a familiar cast of characters, including the White Rabbit, Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Dormouse, & Tweedles, among others. Will Alice find her way back home in time for her birthday party? Will she escape the Queen of Hearts with her head intact? Come find out in this all-age-appropriate play! Run time is approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

Performances are November 22nd at 7:00 PM, November 23rd at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and November 24th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.dahsdpac.booktix.com and at the door; Adult: $10.00, Senior Citizen (65+) and Student (13-22): $7.00, Child (12 & under): $5.00, held infants: free.

Kona Ice will be in the circle outside the main doors, so come early for a cool treat before the show!

Comments