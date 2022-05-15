Winners Announced for 2022 High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

The Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors congratulates the winners of this year's High School Musical Theatre Awards in partnership with The Broadway League and presented by the Times Union. The ceremony was presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 on the MainStage at Proctors. This program celebrates the achievements of the region's theatre students, highlighting the importance of musical theatre and arts education in the greater Capital Region of New York State.

The show kicked off with representatives from each of the 17 schools nominated performing a joint number of "Tonight Belongs to You" from The Prom leading into hosts Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, and Steve Barnes, Senior Writer for the Times Union, welcoming everyone to the show.

Then, in between awards, schools nominated for Best Musical each performed a song from their show, including "Story of My Life" from Colonie High School's Shrek The Musical, "Revolting Children" from South Glens Falls High School's Matilda, "Two Worlds" from Catskills High School's Disney's Tarzan - and that was just the Tier C nominees!

To celebrate the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, the nominees performed a medley of songs. For Best Actress, Briar Magee performed a piece of "Part of Your World" from Disney's Little Mermaid, Maria Sablich performed a piece of "On the Steps of the Palace" from Into the Woods, Emma Herron performed a piece of "In My Little Corner" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Ashley Manocchi performed a piece of "There is Music in You" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Heather Hayes performed a piece of "Loud" from Matilda.

For Best Actor, Aidan Halsey performed a piece of "Take a Chance on Me" from Little Women, Ryan Diefenbach performed a piece of "Different" from HONK!, Spencer Boyce performed a piece of "No More" from Into the Woods, Ethan Crowley performed a piece of "Hello, Little Girl" from Into the Woods, and Makai McClinton performed a piece of "Loneliness" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Then, the show closed with "I See Stars" from Mean Girls featuring students from all participating high schools. Winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories will travel to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for high school performers.

Best Technical Execution (School - Show)

Scotia-Glenville High School - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Best Set Construction (School - Show)

Colonie High School - Shrek the Musical

Best Choreography Execution (School - Show)

South Glens Falls High School - Matilda

Best Ensemble (School - Show)

Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Cormie

South Glens Falls High School

Matilda - The Escapologist/Bruce

Best Supporting Actress

Josie Diodato

Colonie High School

Shrek the Musical - Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy

Best Actor

Spencer Boyce

Saratoga Springs High School

Into the Woods - The Baker

Best Actress

Heather Hayes

South Glens Falls High School

Matilda - Mrs. Wormwood

Best Musical Tier A (School - Show)

Saratoga Springs High School - Into the Woods

Best Musical Tier B (School - Show)

Glens Falls High School - HONK!

Best Musical Tier C (School - Show)

South Glens Falls High School - Matilda