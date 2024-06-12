Wild Arts Collective Will Present LIQUID LIGHT FLIGHT in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wild Arts Collective presents LIQUID LIGHT FLIGHT— Spring Tide, a 360°outdoor immersive theatrical experience featuring breathtaking acrobats, aerialists, fire performers, live musicians, and stunning analog projections. The night sky and ground fill with performances celebrating the curious wonders of the natural world around us— an immersive experience dedicated to light, flight and the liquid nature of life. Along with this realm of radiant light comes a juxtaposing shadow side, illuminating humanity’s exploitation of nature through overfishing, pollution and greed.

On the evenings of July 18-20 and 25-27, 2024, audiences are invited to dive into a mysterious new world where joy illuminates the night sky and laws of gravity become merely a suggestion. With a little magic, a flying trapeze rig and net are transformed into a thriving deep sea kelp forest filled with vibrant creatures pulling off seemingly impossible feats. Art meets activism as the duality of the net below itself serves as a wild metaphor as an instrument of safety and security (catching performers) and pollution (catching trash), encouraging the audience to look twice at the “beauty” before them.

Otherworldly beings wrap themselves in bioluminescence, seaweed, fire and each other in an unforgettable evening under the stars. Each night is an entirely unique experience at the stunning Stone Mountain Farm (310 River Road Ext., New Paltz, NY, 12561)

LIQUID LIGHT FLIGHT is directed and designed by Wild Arts Collective co-founders Kyle Breen and Amelia Modlin whose previous work has been showcased with Phish at MSG, Netflix, You’re So Lucky, Fuerza Bruta, Nickelodeon, MTV and Disney.

