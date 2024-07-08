Visual Studies Workshop Reveals 2024/2025 Project Space Residency Artists-in-Residence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visual Studies Workshop has announced its 2024/2025 Project Space Residency Artists-in-Residence. The twelve resident artists were selected from a pool of 312 international applicants by a jury of artists and curators.

The new Project Space Residency Artists are:

Valentina Alvarado (Spain)

William D. Caballero (CA)

Jessica Chappe (NY)

Melissa Ferrari (CA)

Jamie Ho (TX)

Myah Asha Jeffers (UK)

Jackie Liu (NY)

Sydney Mieko King (CT)

Carmen Lizardo (NY)

Tetsuya Maruyama (Brazil)

Allie Tsubota (NY)

Yanbin Zhao (CA)

"We are excited to welcome and support a dynamic range of artists who are pushing their mediums in important ways," shares Hernease Davis, Visual Studies Workshop Assistant Curator. "This was a very competitive group of applicants, which made the jury process particularly challenging. We are grateful that we were able to review the works of so many incredible artists from all over the world."

For more than 50 years VSW has provided time, space and resources for artists from all over the world to expand their practice and continue ongoing projects. VSW supports artists in any stage of their career who are working in photography, film, or media art by offering four-week Project Space Residencies at VSW in Rochester, NY. Project Space Residency alumni include Crystal Z Campbell, Ahndraya Parlato, Joshua Rashaad McFadden, Samantha Box, Anna Kipervaser, Ephraim Asili, Aspen Mays, Sarah Friedland, and Le'Andra LeSeur among others.

Project Space Residents receive 24/7 access to a private studio, digital printing equipment, and an analog darkroom. They also receive a stipend of $1,000, plus $250 for supplies, a $500 travel budget for those traveling from outside the Rochester region, and accessible housing. All Residents receive the support of VSW's digital printing technician, program assistants, consultations with curators on staff, and research support in VSW's collections. The Project Space Residency also provides opportunities for artists to engage with the public through public lectures and Open Studios.

The program is open to U.S. based and International Artists working in photography, film or media art. This year, the jury panelists included Aaron Turner, Almudena Escobar López, and Asha Iman Veal, Nilson Carroll and Hernease Davis.

About Visual Studies Workshop: Visual Studies Workshop nurtures experimental and expansive approaches to photography and media arts, and builds community among artists and the public through exhibitions, publications and residencies. VSW was founded in 1969 in Rochester, NY by artist and curator Nathan Lyons (1930-2016), and became one of the earliest independent, not-for-profit, artist-run spaces in the country. More than 50 years later, the organization's mission is reflected in its core programs: VSW Salon screenings and exhibitions, Project Space Artist Residencies, and VSW Press. In support of VSW programs, the organization holds substantial photography and moving image research collections and an art library for artists, critics and the general public to explore, research and reuse. vsw.org

VSW programs are currently supported by The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the New York State Legislature, The National Endowment for the Arts, Joy of Giving Something, The Max and Marian Farash Foundation, Monroe County NY, The Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, and all our members and individual supporters.

