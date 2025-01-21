Universal Preservation Hall To Present Michael Feinstein, Joan Osborne, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Preservation Hall has announced its lineup of performances coming to its historic venue in the heart of Saratoga Springs. Tickets are on sale this Thursday for newly announced concerts in the Great Hall.

Feelin' Good: A Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the suave charm and silky vocals of the modern-day crooner to life in a captivating performance celebrating the hits of Michael Bublé 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Anthony Bernasconi perfectly emulates the effortless class that Bublé so famously exudes. He has captured the velvet voice and smooth moves that have famously reinvigorated the next generation of artists. With an easy-going disposition and a million-watt smile, Bernasconi has created an immersive experience that is sure to delight Bublé fans of all ages.

Five-time Grammy nominee and “Ambassador of the Great American Songbook” Michael Feinstein will grace the Great Hall with his unparalleled artistry 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3. Known for his compelling interpretations of timeless standards, Feinstein delivers a performance steeped in elegance, emotion and pure musical brilliance. In addition to his recognition as one of the leading musical entertainers and piano virtuoso of recent decades, Feinstein's work as an educator, archivist and interpreter has established the honored musician as a pre-eminent force in contemporary music.

Renowned singer-songwriter Joan Osborne takes the stage to honor one of America's greatest musical poets in “Joan Osborne: The Music of Bob Dylan” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10. With her soulful voice and deep connection to Dylan's catalog, Osborne reimagines these iconic songs in a way that only she can.

Grammy-winning jazz vocal ensemble New York Voices will dazzle audiences with their dynamic harmonies and sophisticated arrangements 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24. With a career spanning over three decades, this critically acclaimed group continues to redefine the art of vocal jazz, bringing both fresh energy and reverence for the classics.

Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139. This season is sponsored by Bonacio.

