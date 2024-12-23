Universal Preservation Hall Reveals March Music Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Universal Preservation Hall has announced its March lineup featuring four musical performances coming to Saratoga Springs.

Kicking off the month, Southern rock icons The Outlaws will take the stage 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, bringing their classic Southern rock sound to UPH. With hits like “Green Grass & High Tides” and “There Goes Another Love Song,” this legendary band has been a cornerstone of the genre since the 1970s. Known for their electrifying performances and masterful guitar work, The Outlaws promise to bring a night of unforgettable music to UPH that celebrates the spirit of rock.

Next, Brass Queens will captivate audiences with their unique fusion of jazz, funk and pop 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8. This all-female ensemble is celebrated for its powerful brass arrangements and dynamic stage presence. Their performances are not just concerts; they are high-energy celebrations that uplift and inspire, ensuring an evening filled with infectious rhythms and vibrant melodies.

The Infamous Stringdusters have redefined modern bluegrass with their innovative sound and storytelling prowess. They will be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13. Known for their intricate musicianship and engaging performances, this Grammy-winning group blends traditional bluegrass with contemporary influences, creating a live experience that resonates with both hardcore fans and newcomers alike.

Finally, Hair of the Dog will bring the festive spirit of Ireland to UPH with a hooley 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15. With their lively Celtic tunes and spirited performances, this band is known for creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Perfect for an early St. Patrick’s Day party, Hair of the Dog’s music is sure to have everyone on their feet, singing and dancing along.

Comments