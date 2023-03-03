Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Presents Five-Time Grammy Award- Winner Angélique Kidjo

This live concert will be the final performance in The Purchase PAC's 2022-2023 season.

Mar. 03, 2023  

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College Presents Five-Time Grammy Award- Winner Angélique Kidjo

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College will close out its 2022-2023 season on Saturday, April 15 with a live performance by five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo.

Angélique Kidjo is considered to be one of the greatest artists in international music today. As a performer, her striking voice, stage presence, and fluency in multiple cultures and languages have won the respect of her peers and expanded her following across national borders. Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk, and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America.

Kidjo is a creative force with sixteen albums to her name. Her most recent, Mother Nature, took home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album in April 2022, reinforcing her status as a true icon of African music. Met with career-best raves, Mother Nature tackles major issues like the climate crisis and the struggle for freedom, but in Kidjo's hands, these themes are translated through music that is radiantly joyful.

Time Magazine has called her "Africa's premier diva," and named her one of the most influential people in the world for 2021; The BBC, Forbes Magazine, and The Guardian have all highlighted her importance to the people of the African continent. She is the recipient of the 2015 Crystal Award given by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the 2016 Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award, and the 2018 German Sustainability Award, and the 2023 Vilcek Prize in Music.

Kidjo also advocates on behalf of children as a UNICEF and OXFAM Ambassador. She created her own charitable foundation, Batonga, dedicated to supporting the education of young girls in Africa.

"We embarked on the 2022-2023 season not fully knowing what to expect," comments Interim General Manager Ian Driver. "All we knew is that we had a powerful line-up of world-class artists and a dedicated staff ready to make things happen, and we hoped that audiences were equally ready to come back and experience live performing arts again. I am thrilled to report that they certainly were. And I couldn't think of a more appropriate way to celebrate and close out the season than by filling the Concert Hall with our friends and fans, and with Angélique Kidjo's exuberant and joyous sound."

Angélique Kidjo's live performance at The Purchase PAC will begin at 8pm on Saturday, April 15; doors will open at 7:30pm. Regular price tickets range from $40 - $77. Discounts are available for seniors, veterans, students, children, and Purchase College faculty, staff, and alumni. Tickets are available online at https://www.artscenter.org/events/angelique-kidjo/

More information about Angélique Kidjo is available on her website: http://www.kidjo.com/



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Blackfriars Theatre This Month Photo
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Blackfriars Theatre This Month
Join Blackfriars Theater for a deep, yet joyful dive into one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Once on This Island, running March 24th through April 8th, 2023.
Lauren Letteliers THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill Photo
Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill
The opening volley in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest arrives March 10 – 12 when “The Village Cidiot”, written and performed by Lauren Letellier, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.
#Ham4Ham Lottery Announced For Schenectady Run Of HAMILTON Photo
#Ham4Ham Lottery Announced For Schenectady Run Of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Proctors have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (March 14) at Proctors in Schenectady.
MURRAY HOCHMAN: NEW DIMENSIONS On View At KinoSaito Art Center Beginning March 4 Photo
MURRAY HOCHMAN: NEW DIMENSIONS On View At KinoSaito Art Center Beginning March 4
Murray Hochman: New Dimensions, an exhibition at KinoSaito Art Center in Verplanck, will open March 4, 2023 and be on view through 7 May. Curated by the Kikuo Saito Studio, the exhibition will feature twenty-four of Hochman's recent works, including paintings and sculptures.

More Hot Stories For You


Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill Lauren Lettelier's THE VILLAGE CIDIOT Comes To Catskill
March 3, 2023

The opening volley in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 SoloFest arrives March 10 – 12 when “The Village Cidiot”, written and performed by Lauren Letellier, hits the stage at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.
#Ham4Ham Lottery Announced For Schenectady Run Of HAMILTON #Ham4Ham Lottery Announced For Schenectady Run Of HAMILTON
March 3, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Proctors have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance (March 14) at Proctors in Schenectady.
MURRAY HOCHMAN: NEW DIMENSIONS On View At KinoSaito Art Center Beginning March 4MURRAY HOCHMAN: NEW DIMENSIONS On View At KinoSaito Art Center Beginning March 4
February 28, 2023

Murray Hochman: New Dimensions, an exhibition at KinoSaito Art Center in Verplanck, will open March 4, 2023 and be on view through 7 May. Curated by the Kikuo Saito Studio, the exhibition will feature twenty-four of Hochman's recent works, including paintings and sculptures.
Blackfriars Theatre Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLANDBlackfriars Theatre Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
February 28, 2023

Join Blackfriars Theater (795 East Main Street) for a deep, yet joyful dive into one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Once on This Island, running March 24th through April 8th, 2023.
Hangar Theatre and Kitchen Theatre Announce Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEHangar Theatre and Kitchen Theatre Announce Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
February 27, 2023

The long-established Hangar Theatre Company in Cass Park and Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca's West End are working together this May and June to produce the extraordinarily prescient and insightful play WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck. 
share