The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Continues Season With AMERICAN JOURNEYS

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will continue its 26th season with a return visit from the ever-popular Caroga Arts Ensemble performing "American Journeys" on Thursday, July 25 at 7pm at The Farmers' Museum.

The Ensemble is an exciting collective of celebrated performers from across the country who gather each summer at Caroga Lake. Founded and directed by cellist Kyle Price, the ensemble will present a diverse program of all-American works which explores the American musical landscape through pieces for chamber orchestra and smaller ensembles.

"American Journeys" will feature CSMF artistic director and flutist Linda Chesis and cellist Tommy Mesa in works conducted by Glen Cortese, the newly-appointed Artistic Director of the Catskill Symphony. The program honors the past while looking to the future by placing Aaron Copland's iconic "Appalachian Spring" and George Gershwin's jazzy "Preludes" in conversation with John Corigliano's "Voyage" and Jessie Montgomery's "Divided," contemporary works that speak to the issues of our day.

The concert also possesses an additional emotional significance: for director Kyle Price, the Caroga Arts Ensemble's third appearance at the Festival is a kind of homecoming. "My family and I often attended CSMF concerts at The Farmers' Museum when I was growing up," Price said. "The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival holds a special place in my heart."

Caroga Arts Ensemble: American Journeys

Thursday, July 25, 7:00PM

The Farmers' Museum

5775 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order. Tickets will also be sold at the door, as available.

