The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Will Perform ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Performances run February 6-16.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY has announced its first musical production, the second show in its 2024-2025 season "Once On This Island” by Lynne Ahrens with music by Stephen Flaherty, Feb. 6-16. The show will be directed and choreographed by Hettie Barnhill with musical direction by Emily Rose Rivera.

“Once On This Island” is a Caribbean retelling of "The Little Mermaid" story, set in a fictionalized version of Haiti. This one-act musical is a love story and a coming-of-age tale appropriate for the whole family. Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy, Daniel, from the other side of the island, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death–the stakes being Ti Moune's life. Exceedingly funny and touching, with passionate music, gorgeous harmonies and memorable characters, this award-winning show is always a crowd favorite. 

This show features 24 local BIPOC actors and is BTTUNY's first musical production. It is a milestone for the company, both in scope and talent. As is usual with BTTUNY's productions, the cast contains a combination of both seasoned and newer performers, including five local children. With a Production Team of over 15 people supporting the actors, this is a true community effort, resulting in a very professional product. 




