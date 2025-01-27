The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Will Perform ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY has announced its first musical production, the second show in its 2024-2025 season "Once On This Island” by Lynne Ahrens with music by Stephen Flaherty, Feb. 6-16. The show will be directed and choreographed by Hettie Barnhill with musical direction by Emily Rose Rivera.

“Once On This Island” is a Caribbean retelling of "The Little Mermaid" story, set in a fictionalized version of Haiti. This one-act musical is a love story and a coming-of-age tale appropriate for the whole family. Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy, Daniel, from the other side of the island, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death–the stakes being Ti Moune's life. Exceedingly funny and touching, with passionate music, gorgeous harmonies and memorable characters, this award-winning show is always a crowd favorite.

This show features 24 local BIPOC actors and is BTTUNY's first musical production. It is a milestone for the company, both in scope and talent. As is usual with BTTUNY's productions, the cast contains a combination of both seasoned and newer performers, including five local children. With a Production Team of over 15 people supporting the actors, this is a true community effort, resulting in a very professional product.

Comments