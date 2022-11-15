THE WIZARD OF OZ is Coming To Capital Repertory Theatre

The Wizard of Oz, the beloved story of Dorothy's journey over the rainbow will begin previews at Capital Repertory Theatre on Friday, November 18, opening on Tuesday, November 22 and running through Saturday, December 24. The musical, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, adapted by John Kane with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg and background music by Herbert Stothart, brings all the classic songs of the 1939 MGM film to the stage.

At the helm directing is Producing Artistic Director, Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, with choreography by Associate Artist/resident choreographer, Freddy Ramirez, with musical direction by newcomer, Eric Svejcar. Under their collaborative guidance, audiences will join Dorothy, and her dog Toto, as they are carried away from Kansas to the magical land of Oz. All the beloved characters in Oz are there - the Wicked Witch, Glinda, Munchkins, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz - with a few surprise characters not found in the 1939 film.

Making her REP debut, while winding her way to the Emerald City along the Yellow Brick Road, is Adia Bell as the young Dorothy Gale. Bell has performed in a number of regional theatres including Arizona Theatre Company in Music Man and Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre in Children of Eden.

The magical cast also includes theREP Associate Artist, Barbara Howard (The Trip to Bountiful, NEXT ACT! readings and the theatre's Story Hour teaching artist). Howard, a local gem, Gospel singer and teacher, brings Glinda and Auntie Em to life; while Associate Artist Kevin McGuire dons the characters of Professor Marvel, The Wizard of Oz and The Mayor of Munchkin Land (The True, The Irish..., The Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love, Camelot, Secret Garden, Red, Man of La Mancha and more). In addition, returning to theREP's stage are: Taylor Hilt Mitchell, donning a dream role as Hunk and Scarecrow (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, A Christmas Story: The Musical); Kyle Garvin (an audience favorite from Jersey Boys) playing Zeke and the Cowardly Lion; local actor and Artistic Director of Troy Foundry Theatre, David Girard (She Loves Me, Shakespeare in Love, The Blue Sky Boys, The Crucible and more), plays Uncle Henry, The Gatekeeper and Nikko the flying monkey; as well as newcomers Conor DeVoe who hails from the Capital Region, has a slew of regional credits to his name, to play Hickory and Tin Man; and Katie Fay Francis, playing Almira Gulch and the Wicked Witch.

Rounding out the cast as members of the ensemble are local actors: Joshua DeMarco (Jersey Boys, The Full Monty, Mamma Mia, and more), Shannon Rafferty (Jersey Boys, The Crucible, Man of La Mancha); and (though not a local,) Alex Domini (A Christmas Story: The Musical); with newcomers Ariana Andretta; Marco Puente, and Gabi Bazinet, whose dog, Halo, plays Toto.

The creative team also includes theREP favorites: Rob Denton, lighting designer (Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Fly, The Irish..., Live From WVL Radio Theatre: It's A Wonderful Life and more); projection designer Nathan Scheuer (Jersey Boys, Fly, The Irish... and Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow); and costume designer Howard Tsvi Kaplan (Jersey Boys, The True, Blithe Spirit and more). And making their debut at theREP, set designer Frank Oliva, sound director Jeffrey Salerno, and production stage manager Kristine Schlachter.

Previews for The Wizard of Oz take place at Capital Repertory Theatre, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, November 18 - November 20. Opening night is Tuesday, November 22. Performances continue through Saturday, December 24. Regular performance times Nov. 18-Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 30.

To encourage family audiences, performances Dec. 20-24 have earlier curtains times: Tuesday-Friday 7 p.m. and a special Christmas Eve matinee at noon on Dec. 24.

Tickets range from $27 - $62. For tickets and information, call the Box Office 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org.