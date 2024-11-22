THE SINGING ANCHORS HOLIDAY REUNION! Returns To Bridge Street Theatre In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The spirit of the Season will be in full swing when The Singing Anchors and Musical Director Jay Kerr reunite for two performances of their tune-filled Holiday Show on Sunday December 15 at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre.

Ready for a little Holiday cheer? Benita Zahn, Jessica Layton and Jerry Gretzinger are dusting off their witty repartee (well, mostly witty) and brushing up on all of their (and your) old holiday favorites. Come share in an afternoon of musical joy with these three local legends!

The Singing Anchors have been performing together in the Capital Region since 2009, when all three were acclaimed regional news anchors. They appeared year-round, entertaining audiences in venues from the Fort Salem Theater (their home base) to Vapor at the Saratoga Racino, Caffe Lena, Cohoes Music Hall, the Clifton Park/Halfmoon and Guilderland Libraries, and numerous theaters throughout the area until 2015.

In 2015 Jessica moved to the New York City market, where she currently anchors for MSNBC and subs on the Early Today Show on NBC. Starting in 2016, Benita and Jerry continued the group's Holiday Show tradition, while simultaneously co-anchoring at WNYT and touring their hit musical show, “Side By Side”. In 2021, after more than three decades in Albany, Benita retired from WNYT and has since enjoyed great success as an actor and singer in many of the region's theaters. Jerry transitioned from his anchor role in 2022 to become the Associate Commissioner for Internal & External Affairs at the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), and in 2023, showcased his versatility by taking to the stage of Universal Preservation Hall with his solo show “Sinatra: The Man, the Myth and the Music”.

Then, right around Christmastime in 2023, Jessica was performing a solo show in her native Burnt Hills with guest stars Gretzinger and Zahn each joining her onstage for a duet, and the idea of a reunion holiday show was born. This year, they're absolutely over the moon to be teaming up once again.

“The Singing Anchors Holiday Reunion” will be presented twice on Sunday December 15 – once at 2:00pm and again at 4:00pm – on Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill. Advance tickets can be purchased online at bridgest.org/singing-anchors-tickets/ or at the door one-half hour before each performance on a space available basis. But advance reservations are highly recommended. With these three beloved local celebs performing together once again in this cherished seasonal tradition, tickets'll fly as sure as Santa's reindeer!

For details visit bridgest.org/singing-anchors/

Comments