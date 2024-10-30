THE PSYCHOLOGY OF A MURDERER Announced At Saratoga Springs' Universal Preservation Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Right Angle Entertainment has announced details around its newest true crime touring production, The Psychology of a Murderer (www.psychologyofamurderer.com), hosted by renowned forensic psychologist and criminal expert Dr. Rachel Toles.

The U.S. tour launches March 11, 2025 in Evansville, Indiana and will visit more than 40 U.S. cities including Saratoga Springs' Universal Preservation Hall for one show only on Saturday, May 3. In The Psychology of a Murderer, Dr. Toles, who has cultivated nearly 250,000 social media followers with her true crime content, will take audiences on an illuminating and disturbing journey into the darkest corners of a killer's psyche including the twisted minds and motives of infamous killers Jeffrey Dahmer, Aaron Hernandez, Chris Watts, Aileen Wuornos, the Menendez Brothers, and more. Dr. Toles showcased her expertise in the wildly successful touring production, The Psychology of Serial Killers tour, visiting more than 50 North American cities in 2024.

Tickets are on sale to the public through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

“This is your chance to unlock the mind of a murderer. Whether you're a true crime aficionado or simply curious about the human mind, The Psychology of a Murderer promises to be an unforgettable experience,” says Dr. Toles. “We'll delve into the complex minds of different types of notorious murderers—like family annihilator Chris Watts, Aaron Hernandez, the NFL star turned killer, the infamous Ken and Barbie Killers (Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka), Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, and of course, the chilling case of the Menendez Brothers.”

Toles will examine what lies behind the decision to commit murder. What are the escalation points? Do some people snap, while others make a clear and conscious decision? “This show is unique in that we'll be exploring the root causes, uncovering the childhood experiences, the family dynamics, and the critical breaking points that can lead to these later tragedies,” says Dr. Toles. During intermission, audience members will have the chance to submit questions to Dr. Toles for a highly anticipated live Q&A session.

Dr. Toles first became fascinated with true crime when she witnessed the violent death of a young girl. She has since dedicated her life and career to discovering the psychological factors that drive individuals to commit heinous acts, exploring the complex interplay of trauma, environment, and mental health. She is committed to sharing her findings with her global audience and while touring the nation with The Psychology of a Murderer. Dr. Toles will also showcase her proprietary formula that offers audiences a deeper understanding of what turns ordinary people into murderers.

For more information, visit www.psychologyofamurderer.com.

