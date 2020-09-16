THE HOMEMADE SKETCH SHOW Comes to Tubi TV

he show started on Youtube back in May, in the watch party of their Facebook group, and sketches through the week on Instagram.

Creating new works is nothing new to Shara Ashley Zeiger, and when the world shut down, her brain turned on, and she gathered her friends. They don't have a huge budget and lots of bells and whistles staying at home, but the beauty is that no one else does either. Enlisting an extremely diverse team of skilled multi-hyphenates to create a full half hour weekly sketch comedy series, The Homemade Sketch Show was born. "Homemade. Well Done. Funny" is their brand. They don't have a huge production studio, but this new way of working invites collaborations crossing states and even countries. The regular cast and crew are in NYC, Miami, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Kansas City. Each week features a new guest host, and musical guest from across the globe, and a slew of brand new curated comedy sketches created and performed remotely.

The regular cast/sketch creators curated include: Shara Ashley Zeiger (Bull,The Plot Against America), Danny Gardner (Broadway's Dames at Sea, Radio City), Tonya Cornelisse (Broadway's Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf? Parks & Recreation), Tanya Perez (Orange is the New Black, Blue Bloods), Eric Lockley (Luke Cage, The Movement Theatre Co), Christine Aziz (12 Monkeys,The Firm), Nicky Nasrallah (Panacea, Selena Vyle- Drag), Chelsea Gonsalves (New Dogs Old Tricks), Latisha DeVenuto (Girls, Blue Bloods), Gabbie Fried (The PIT), Michael Piper-Younie (All You Can Eat, I'd Like to be Alone Now), and Matthew Rini (American Kirare-Yaku).

Some of the show's notable guest creators curated include: Joe Aaron Reid (Broadway's Chicago, Curtains, If/Then/West End's In The Heights, Dreamgirls) , Camille Theobald (Caroline's on Broadway Headliner) Michael Mott (Broadway Records),Matt Burke (Nashville Recording Artist),Matt O'Brien (Just for Laughs, Conan O'Brien, MTV,),Chase Coleman (The Originals, Boardwalk Empire, Mercy Mode),Matais (Columbian Recording Artist), and Kimberly Faye Greenberg (The Plot Against America, Off-Broadway's Fanny Brice).

The show started on Youtube back in May, in the watch party of their Facebook group, and sketches through the week on Instagram. Never in their wildest dreams did the group of creators imagine they'd be making a full season of 15 episodes and offered distribution on Tubi TV. Now the series can be seen by a wide audience on Tubi's Smart TV Channel, Roku, Tubi App and Website. The creators hope bringing the first season to a wide audience through Tubi TV, they will attract a network to pick up the show, and bring them on to produce season 2.

More information about The Homemade Sketch Show can be found on their website at https://www.theplatformgroup.org/the-homemade-sketch-show

Watch The Homemade Sketch Show Free to consumer on Tubi TV: https://tubitv.com/series/300005707/the_homemade_sketch_show

