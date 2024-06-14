Syracuse Stage is Seeking Non-Equity Actors for Two Productions in 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Syracuse Stage is seeking non-equity actors to audition for the Backstory production of "Airborn” by Evan Starling-Davis and directed by Joann Yarrow and the Theatre for the Very Young production of “House for Mouse,” conceived and directed by Kate Laissle. Both productions are touring educational programs as part of the company’s 24/25 season.



In-person auditions for “Airborn” and “House for Mouse” will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Auditions are by appointment only. Video submissions will be accepted for both productions.



To register for an in-person audition, please email education@syracusestage.org no later than June 26. Video auditions must be submitted no later than June 29 to be considered. More information, including instructions for video submissions and sides for “Airborn,” can be found at SyracuseStage.org/job-opportunities



The Opportunity:



“Airborn”

By Evan Starling-Davis

Commissioned by Syracuse Stage

Directed by Joann Maria Yarrow



Rehearsals begin on Feb. 3, 2025. The show tours Feb. 24 – Mar. 9, 2025, to schools in Central New York. Auditioners must be available to perform early mornings.



Seeking casting for:

ACE: 22 – 35-years-old. African American man who recounts his journey training and fighting WWII with the Tuskegee Airmen. Proud, young military man who believes in his dreams to be a pilot against the racial barriers.

Please submit the following:

· Headshot / Resume

· Where you live (city/state)

· For video auditions, please choose one side and a contemporary monologue. Please visit SyracuseStage.org/job-opportunities for sides and for video submission instructions.



About the show:

In the midst of the second great war, while at odds with a racially segregated military and Jim Crow South, a squadron of African American pilots train at an overpopulated base in Tuskegee, Alabama. When they are called to fly out on their first mission, a mix of personalities transform into a historic beginning.



About Backstory:

The Backstory program is a live, interactive and creative history lesson for middle and high school students. Actors visit middle schools and high schools in the Central New York area as well as other public venues to bring historical characters to life. Audiences have the unique opportunity to interact with the character following the performance.



“House for Mouse”

Devised and directed by Kate Laissle

Local Touring Production

Spring 2025



Rehearses Jan. 6 – 19, 2025. The show tours January – June 2025. These are flexible, on demand performances whose dates will be determined during the winter. Actors will be assigned to performances based on their availability and paid per performance.



Seeking casting for:

MICE: Any age, race or gender. Inquisitive, clownlike and lacking any words but great at getting their point across with sounds, body language and chittering. Love working together with audience members to build a house. A little unsure of what to do but know that their audience friends have the answers – whatever their response. The definition of yes, and.



Please submit the following:

· Headshot / Resume

· Where you live (city/state)

· For video auditions, please submit a 60 second recording of you telling a short story of discovery involving no language but sounds and movement encouraged! Please visit SyracuseStage.org/job-opportunities for video submission instructions.

· For in person auditions, please prepare the same and be ready to improvise discovery given an assortment of props.



About the show:

Our mice have a problem. They don’t quite know what a house looks like, but they sure know they’d like to build one. Can our audience friends help them figure out how to make a great house for everyone? Featuring boxes, parachutes, building things, things falling over and the opportunity for our youngest audience members to help make our mouse’s goals a success.



About Theatre for the Very Young:

A Theatre for the Very Young local touring production, “House for Mouse” is specifically created for audiences ages 18-months to 5-years-old.



Comments

