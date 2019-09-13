Southampton Arts Center Announces Fall 2019 Programs

Southampton Arts Center today announced its full lineup of fall programming, from September 20 through December 29. Closing out their 7th season, this fall will offer an exciting lineup of programs and two not-to-be missed exhibitions.

"After a hugely successful summer welcoming 10,000 visitors to Photo Ark and nearly 30,000 in overall attendance, we look forward to an equally compelling, entertaining, and educational lineup of fall programs and exhibitions." said Tom Dunn, Southampton Arts Center Executive Director.

SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin adds, "We will once again be working with our wonderful partners at Hamptons International Film Festival as an official venue for this year's festival in October and for the first time Hamptons Doc Fest will have a Southampton presence at SAC in December. We also look forward to collaborations with members of the Shinnecock Nation, Slow Food East End, East End Food Institute, and more, plus bringing back popular programs like Piano Bar Nights, Dance Parties with DJ Mister Lama, Raconteurs storytelling evenings, a reunion of the Vagina Monologues cast in Love, Loss & What I Wore on October 19, and the Silent Disco Outdoor Dance Party is back by popular demand SouthamptonFest on Saturday, September 21 from 8-11 PM! "

A full schedule of exhibitions and programs are listed below and images available on request.

SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER

September 20-December 29, 2019

Fall Calendar - Chronological by Category

ART

PAINT YOUR WORLD - a 40-Year Retrospective of the Work of Michael Paraskevas

Sponsored by Dan's Papers

SEPTEMBER 20-NOVEMBER 10

PUBLIC OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, September 21 from 6-8 PM

The reception will be followed by the return of the Silent Disco Outdoor Dance Party on the West Lawn from 8-11 PM, FREE of charge thanks to the generosity of Simone and David Levinson.

Michael Paraskevas has illustrated and written 24 children's books over the years with his mother, Betty. The two created and wrote the animated television series Maggie and the Ferocious Beast for Nickelodeon as well as Marvin the Tap-Dancing Horse for PBS and Kids from Room 402 for Fox Family. In addition, Mickey has worked for most major magazines including Sports Illustrated, Time, Town & Country, New York Magazine and Rolling Stone, to name but a few. Dan's Papers has proudly used over 100 paintings of Michael's covers over the past 30 years along with thousands of cartoons and comics.

Mickey is always creating whether it be painting or dreaming up ideas for new television projects or books. This exhibition will showcase original art, animation drawings, cartoons, paintings, and sketchbooks along with a large inflatable "Ferocious Beast". His newest children's book, Paint Your World, is inspired by and features Southampton Arts Center, and will be available for purchase during the exhibition.

Bring the kids for FREE after school community hours every Thursday from 3-6 PM with special guests and activities, brought to you by the Southampton Bath and Tennis Club Charitable Fund.

PAINT YOUR WORLD Programs:

Artist-Led Gallery Tours

with Michael Paraskevas

SUNDAYS, SEPTEMBER 22 AND NOVEMBER 10 · 12:30 PM · FREE

11/10 closing day tour followed by a celebratory champagne toast.

Stories with Mickey

Maggie, the Ferocious Beast, Priscilla the Cow and More!

SUNDAYS, SEPTEMBER 29 AND OCTOBER 20 · 3 PM · FREE

Paint Your World Illustrated Talk

with Michael Paraskevas

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 · 6 PM · FREE

Solar Impressions & International Masters/Collaborations in Printmaking

Presented with Inspiration Plus

NOVEMBER 16-DECEMBER 29, 2019

PUBLIC OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, November 16 from 6-8 PM

For the "Solar Impressions" juried exhibition, over one hundred impressions were selected from more than 700 entries from across the United States, Ireland, Israel, England, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Peru, Canada, Spain, and France. The jury consisted of Laura Einstein, manager of the Mezzanine Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; Alex Ferrone, owner/director of the Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue, NY, and Ron Pokrasso, Santa Fe artist and world printmaking traveler. The awards juror is the acclaimed international artist Eric Fischl, who will be presenting 40 individual awards worth over $28,000 to the numerous works.

"Collaborations" will includes prints produced by Dan Welden for Willem De Kooning, Elaine De Kooning, Kiki Smith, Esteban Vicente, Dan Flavin, James Brooks, Eric Fischl, Robert Gwathmey, Paul Davis, Syd Solomon, Roy Nicholson, Jack Youngerman, Robert Dash, Louisa Chase, David Salle, Alfonso Ossorio, Ibram Lassaw, Lynda Benglis, Bill King, Jane Freilicher, Jimmy Ernst, Kurt Vonnegut, and Dan Welden.

SOLAR IMPRESSIONS/MASTERS Programs:

Open Portfolio Session

with Solar Impressions Exhibiting Artists

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 · 12:30-2:30 PM · FREE

Master Printmakers Demonstration & Talk

with Dan Welden and Ron Pokrasso

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 · 3 PM · FREE

Juror's Panel Discussion

with Alex Ferrone, Laura G. Einstein and Ron Pokrasso

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 · 5 PM · FREE

Stories and Pictures From the - Masters de Kooning to Nicholson

Gallery Tour & Talk with Dan Welden

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 · 12: 30 PM · FREE

TALK: Understanding Printmaking

Conversation on How Prints are Made, An Art Collectors/Appreciators Guide

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 · 3 PM · FREE

Closing Day Gallery Tour and Celebratory Champagne Toast

with Dan Welden

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29 · 12: 30 PM · FREE

Special Offers: Artist Eric Fischl has collaborated with Dan Welden to produce a special limited-edition print for the exhibition to benefit non-profits Southampton Arts Center and Inspiration Plus. The first 5 impressions will be available to SAC Friends only at a special rate of $1500, first come first served. The remaining will be sold at $1750. Please contact Amy Kirwin at akirwin@southamptoncenter.org to inquire.

A Silent Art Auction featuring the works of the Solar Impressions artists will begin at 5 PM on Saturday, November 16 and will take final bids on Sunday, December 1 at 5 PM.

FILM

SUNDAY DOC'S

PAVAROTTI

(2019 | Directed by Ron Howard | 115 min.)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 · 5 PM · $12 ($10 for SAC & Slow Food Members)

THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM

(2018 | 92 min)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 · 5 PM · $12 ($10 for SAC & Slow Food Members)

Followed by a Skype Interview with Farmer/Filmmaker John Chester

Bring your favorite fall sweet treats to share with attendees!

Indigenous People's Month Screening of

THE BLESSING

(2018 | 74 min.)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 · 5 PM · FREE

The film will be followed by the annual community Harvest Pot-Luck dinner and artisan's market.

Presented with Members of the Shinnecock Nation

FILM FESTIVALS

HAMPTONS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

SAC Schedule to be Announced

THURSDAY TO MONDAY, OCTOBER 10-14

For more information visit hamptonsfilmfest.org

HAMPTONS DOC FEST

SAC Schedule to be Announced

THURSDAY TO MONDAY, DECEMBER 5-9

For more information visit hamptonsdocfest.com

LIVE

Back by Popular Demand!

SILENT DISCO OUTDOOR DANCE PARTY

Produced by Quiet Events

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 • 8-11 PM · FREE

Sponsored by Simone and David Levinson

Headsets are free of charge, and there will be a free photo booth in the Hitched Out East Air Stream and drinks for purchase on site with 230 Elm.

JOBS PUB: Don't Tell Marie Her Duplex is in Crisis

aka Piano Bar Nights @SAC with James Merillat

FRIDAYS, OCTOBER 4, NOVEMBER 1 & DECEMBER 6 • 7-9 PM · $15 ($10 for Friends of SAC)

Love, Loss & What I Wore

by Delia Ephron, Nora Ephron and Ilene Beckerman

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19 • 2 PM & 8 PM · $25 ($20 for Friends of SAC)

Starring Valerie diLorenzo, Rebecca Edana, Bridget Fleming, Georgette Grier-Key, Ruby Jackson, Amy Kirwin, Angela LaGreca, Jenna Mate, Kate Mueth, Minerva Perez, Andrea Harum Schiavoni, and Susan Stout

Presented with The Coalition for Women's Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month & National Mammography Day. Licensed through

Saturday Night Stomp Dance Parties

with DJ Mister Lama

SATURDAYS, NOVEMBER 23 & DECEMBER 28 • 7-10 PM • $15 ($10 for Friends of SAC)

Sponsored by HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

Holiday Concert Extravaganza

with Valerie DiLorenzo & Friends

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30 • 2 PM & 7 PM • $20 ($15 for Friends of SAC)

Including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus after each performance!

TALKS

RACONTEURS

An Evening of Old-Fashioned Storytelling

THURSDAYS, SEPTEMBER 26 & NOVEMBER 21 • 7 PM • $15 ($12 for Friends of SAC)

9/26: "Secrets"

11/21: "Lies"

Sponsored by Patricia A. Sanders

Paint Your World Gallery Tours

with Michael Paraskevas

SUNDAYS, SEPTEMBER 22 AND NOVEMBER 10 · 12:30 PM · FREE

11/10 closing day tour followed by a celebratory champagne toast.

Paint Your World Illustrated Talk

with Michael Paraskevas

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 · 6 PM · FREE

Solar Impressions Juror's Panel Discussion

with Alex Ferrone, Laura G. Einstein and Ron Pokrasso

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 · 5 PM · FREE

Stories and Pictures From the - Masters de Kooning to Nicholson

Gallery Tour & Talk with Dan Welden

SUNDAYS, NOVEMBER 17 & DECEMBER 29 · 12: 30 PM · FREE

12/29 closing day tour followed by a celebratory champagne toast.

Understanding Printmaking

Conversation on How Prints are Made, An Art Collectors/Appreciators Guide

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 · 3 PM · FREE

KIDS

Stories with Mickey

Maggie & the Ferocious Beast, Priscilla the Cow, Marvin and More!

SUNDAYS, SEPTEMBER 29 AND OCTOBER 20 · 3 PM · FREE

Michael Paraskevas will read from his children's books followed by live a sketching demonstration.

KIDS STUDIO: Paint Your World-Inspired Illustration Workshop

with Peter Spacek

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 · 12-1:30 PM · $20 ($15 for Friends of SAC)

Ages 6-15. All levels. Materials will be provided.

STUDIO

Paint Your World-Inspired Illustration Workshop

with Peter Spacek

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 · 12-1:30 PM · $20 ($15 for Friends of SAC)

Ages 16+. All levels. Materials will be provided.

The Art of Chess - Learn & Play!

with Ulysses Tapley

SUNDAYS, OCTOBER 6, NOVEMBER 3 & DECEMBER 1 · 2-5 PM · FREE

All ages and skill levels encouraged. Boards and chess pieces provided.

Group Singing Class with Individual Coaching

with Valerie diLorenzo

4-Session Workshop

MONDAYS, NOVEMBER 25-DECEMBER 16 · 5:30-8:30 PM · $175

Solar Plate Workshop for Kids & Adults

with Dan Welden

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8 · 3-5 PM · $20 ($15 for Friends of SAC)

Solar Plate Workshop for Veterans

with Dan Welden

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 · 6-8 PM · FREE

WELLNESS

Immersive Sound Meditation in the Galleries

with Daniel Lauter

SATURDAYS, SEPTEMBER 21, OCTOBER 19, NOVEMBER 23, & DECEMBER 21

10:30 AM · $15 ($10 for Friends of SAC)

Bring your own mats/blankets.

Kundalini Yoga Session

with Clarisse Khalsa

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 · 10:30 AM · $10 ($7 for Friends of SAC)

Suitable for all levels, bring your own mat. As is tradition, please wear all white.





