BOENING BOEING Opens at Chenango River Theatre This Month

Beginning this month, Chenango River Theatre will present one the most popular French plays ever written, the hysterical farce Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti.

Meet Bernard, a suave and successful bachelor living in Paris, juggling not one, not two, but three glamorous fiancées – each a beautiful flight attendant at a different airline. However, his perfectly orchestrated life takes a nose-dive when an unexpected twist in the flight schedules brings all three fiancées together at his apartment on the same day!

The production opens the 17th season for the Chenango River Theatre, and their third full season under Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis.

Boeing Boeing features CRT favorites Melody Ladd (Gretchen), Alondra Hughes (Gloria) and Dori May Ganisin (Berthe). Rounding out the cast, all making their CRT debuts are Jeff Haffner (Robert), Joelle Smith (Gabriella) and Donovan Stanfield (Bernard).

Returning to direct his eighth show for CRT is Drew Kahl. Kahl is a theatre professor at SUNY Oneonta in New York, and previously directed CRT’s productions of Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ripcord, Flying, Stella & Lou, Miracle of South Division Street, Broadway Bound and Heroes.

The show will feature costume, lighting, scenic and sound design from Barbara Kahl, Julie H. Duro, Justin Hooper and Zach Curtis, respectively. Taylor Harvey is the Intimacy Coordinator, and Paige K. Tripp stage manages.

On Friday, May 31st, there will be a post-show talkback with the director and members of the cast.

Boeing Boeing is Co-Produced by Davidson Fox and Patocka’s Restaurant of Greene.

Running May 24 – June 9, tickets are $30 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

