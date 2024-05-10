UPH Hosts Ninth Annual Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser at Saratoga National

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Preservation Hall has announced the Shaken and Stirred celebrity bartender party, an annual fundraising event to help bring family programming to our stages through the Collaborative School of the Arts. This special event, taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, promises to be an unforgettable experience, all in support of performing arts opportunities to local students.

Guests will have the opportunity to be served delicious cocktails crafted by representatives from DeCrescente, Bonacio, Stewart's, Mohawk Honda, Fingerpaint, Palette, Saratoga Living and the Capital Region Chamber with their team Team Leadership Capital Region. The event will be at the Saratoga National Golf Course and feature music from DJ Trumastr and be emceed by Steve King. The teams will compete to see who will raise the most tips for UPH.

“Shaken and Stirred kicks off the summer party season in Saratoga! We are incredibly excited to host this annual celebrity bartending event, which will not only provide an enjoyable evening for our guests but will also play a critical role in the student accessibility of the arts across Proctors Collaborative, including UPH's summer program Rock Camp,” said Teddy Foster, Director of Universal Preservation Hall.

There is no need to purchase tickets in advance, it's all about the tipping. For more information, visit atuph.org. Harding and Mazzotti will offer free Uber rides with their ride-share program at the end of the event.

