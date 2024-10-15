Skating Sensation Le Patin Libre To Bring Ice Show MURMURATION To Rochester For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Rochester's Program of Dance & Movement, with support from the NYS DanceForce, will present the internationally acclaimed contemporary skating company, Le Patin Libre, on tour from Montréal. Le Patin Libre will present their newest evening-length performance, Murmuration, at the Tim Hortons Iceplex on Sunday, December 8th, 2024. This unique production has enjoyed rave reviews from dance and theater audiences across Europe and North America, including at the Venice Biennale Danza, Théâtre de la Ville de Paris, Fall for Dance, TO Live in Toronto, and a national tour of Sweden.

With unmatched rigor, infectious enthusiasm, and dazzling virtuosity, the 15 artists of Le Patin Libre are as swift and dynamic as ever on their skates. Together, they transform into a mesmerizing flock of birds, soaring through breathtaking, high-speed choreography that leaves the audience spellbound. This is skating at its most exhilarating, dizzying, daring, and utterly captivating.

Founded in 2005 by competitive skaters looking to break free from the world of sparkles and medals, Le Patin Libre reimagines the traditional ice show with a contemporary twist. Their first two works for five skaters, Vertical Influences (2014) and Threshold (2018), received critical acclaim, captivating audiences at art festivals, national stages, and even winter carnivals. Le Patin Libre's style, defined by speed, virtuosity, and seamless choreography, is both sophisticated and accessible-delighting, provoking, and inspiring in equal measure.

This new show is a human transposition of the murmurations of flocks of birds. Uniquely made possible by the fluidity and speed of glide, the show was created using complex algorithms enriched with choreographic intentions. Just like The Starlings' hallucinating aerial ballets, Murmuration exceeds what an individual brain can imagine or comprehend. Taking this choreographic object through an epic but abstract journey, the skaters explore the dynamic interactions of a harmonious, exhilarating but sometimes dangerous togetherness. An adrenaline rush for the whole family!"

A new masterpiece, epic and fascinating" - toutelaculture.com, France, 2022

Performance Details

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024, 8:00 PM - 9:05 PM

Where: Tim Hortons Iceplex, Chik-fil-A Arena (Rink 1)

Monroe Community College

2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd

Rochester, NY 14623-2716

Tickets:

General Admission: $33.85 (includes fees) 18 & under students: $12.51(includes fees) UR Students may collect a free student ticket beginning 1 hour before the show (**Subject to availability**)

As an added treat, Le Patin Libre will also offer a free off-ice contemporary dance masterclass on Monday, December 9th at the University of Rochester's River Campus in Spurrier Dance Studio. This is a rare opportunity to learn directly from world-class performers in an engaging and dynamic session open to dancers of all levels.

Masterclass Details

When: Monday, December 9, 2024, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Where: Spurrier Dance Studio in Spurrier Hall

UR River Campus

252 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14611

This project is made possible by the UR Program of Dance and Movement and the NYS DanceForce, a partnership program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

For tickets and details, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/le-patin-libre-tickets-1035472063817

Photo credit: Nora Houguenade

