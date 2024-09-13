Single Tickets for TheREP 2024-25 Season Now Available - ONCE & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are on sale this week for Capital Repertory Theatre's 24/25 season. This season's line-up showcases a diverse array of productions, offering audiences a mix of classic favorites, innovative new work, and powerful stories that reflect the theatre's commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.

This year, theREP continues to bring exceptional theatre to the heart of Albany. In addition to “Seared” by Theresa Rebeck, which begins previews Friday, Sept 13:

“A Sherlock Carol” by Mark Shanahan will begin previews Friday, Nov. 22 and run through Sunday, Dec. 22. Reunite with the characters you love from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, now brought together in this hilarious holiday whodunit filled with intrigue, suspense and a helping of holiday cheer.

“The Lehman Trilogy” by Stefano Massini will begin previews Friday, March 7 and run through Sunday, April 6. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this grand theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the Lehman financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

“Rosie Is Red And Everybody Is Blue” by John Spellos will begin previews Friday, April 25 and run through Sunday, May 18. “Rosie” is a 2023 NEXT ACT! winner that will perform its world premiere on the MainStage at theREP. Family is everything. However, when everybody needs something and nobody wants to listen, something has to give! Rosie is about to give it to all of them, with no holds barred.

The final show of the season is “Once” with the book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. Preview performances begin Friday, July 11 and the show will run through Sunday, Aug. 10. Over one fateful week, an unexpected friendship quickly evolves into an inspirational musical collaboration. As the music soars to powerful new heights, the unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than an everyday romance.

For tickets and information, call the Box Office at Proctors 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit attherep.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139. Season subscriptions are also available, offering patrons the best value and benefits, including priority seating, flexible ticket exchanges, and exclusive access to special events. The 24/25 season is sponsored by Overit.

Comments

SPONSORED BY OFC CREATIONS THEATRE