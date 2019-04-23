Schtick A Pole In It Announces Aerosmith Edition

For 6 years Schtick A Pole In It has owned the 4th Saturday in the East Village. It's the best and only Comedy and Pole Dancing show in the city.



Schtick starts with a comic and ends with a pole dancer. 5 comics and 5 dancers. Comics tell jokes. Pole dancers pole dance. They're not strippers, it's not burlesque. It's aerial dance with a side of crazy gymnastics and death defying tricks that make your jaw drop. It's an amazing opportunity to see dancers in peak physical condition alternate the stage with comics in peak mental depression.



Schtick a Pole In It started when JoAnna Ross, a former Broadway dancer turned comic (naturally) and fellow comedian Dan Goodman put on a one night event fundraiser that turned into a run of over 80 sold out shows. Come see what all the fuss is about.



This month's theme is Aerosmith. Are we Jaded or just Livin' On The Edge? You will be Cryin' if you don't Walk This Way down to Schtick this month. If you don't see shows like this why are you even paying these crazy rents?

The show takes place on Friday and Saturday, April 26th & 27th, at 8-10pm (doors open at 7:30) and is located at Drom- 85 Avenue A (between 5th and 6th streets).



Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/schtick-a-pole-in-it-tickets-58819259990

For more information, please visit https://www.schtickapole.com/





