SWEAT Opens at Elmwood Playhouse in May

Elmwood Playhouse has announced its upcoming production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Sweat, by Lynn Nottage. This thought-provoking drama opens on Friday, May 13, 2022 and runs through Saturday, June 4, 2022 and is directed by Kathleen Mahan.

Set in a run-down local bar in Reading, Pennsylvania between 2000 and 2008, Sweat explores themes of economic collapse, race-relations, and politics told through a group of work friends looking to escape the daily grind. As changes unfold at the steel mill that serves as the life-blood of the community, long-standing friendships crumble, loyalties are challenged, and lives are destroyed. Don't miss this powerful drama that will have you contemplating the consequences of capitalism, strained community relations, and responsibility.

The cast members of this gritty drama include some familiar faces: Steve Allen, Tiffany M. Card, Tracey McAllister, Ryan McNeill, Kenneth Laboy Vazquez, and talented newcomers making their Elmwood debut: Catherine Banks, Daniel Kingsland, Greg Mays, and Steve Taylorl. The production team includes Steve Taylor, producer; Mike Gnazzo, lighting designer; Allison Schneider, stage manager; Bill Mentz, set designer; Janet Fenton, costume designer; Rich Ciero, property designer; and Hasan Gray, assistant director.

Sweat performances are at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2pm for matinees on Sundays. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street, Nyack, NY. Tickets are $24 for seniors and students, $27 for adults, and are available by phone at (845) 353-1313 or online at https://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/tickets/.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated, and proof of vaccination and ID must be presented. Unvaccinated children must present proof of a negative COVID test. During performances, all audience members must wear masks. Visit http://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.