SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater has announced the return of the holiday tradition, "Snow Business", running December 13–15, 2024 on the mainstage. This original holiday showtune sing-a-long has become a staple of the season, charming audiences of all ages with a forecast of festive cheer and Broadway magic.

Directed by Jaynie Parmenter with music direction by Michael Gallagher, "Snow Business" brings together an extraordinary cast of this season’s Fort Salem performers who will “deck the halls with boughs and Broadway.”



The production features Evelyn Clary (Jane Banks in "Mary Poppins"), Chandler Hansen (Robertson Ay in "Mary Poppins", Charlie Brown in “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," Stanford in "Bright Star," plus "The Pirates of Penzance" and "Snow Business”), Courtnie Harrington (Ailce Murphy in "Bright Star," Peter Quince in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," The Baker’s Wife in "Into the Woods," and Janet Van De Graaf in "The Drowsy Chaperone"), Anthony Jones (Von Hussler in "Mary Poppins", George in "The Drowsy Chaperone"), Lauren Kerr (Johanna in "Beethoven: Live in Concert"), Michael Nichols-Pate (Robert Martin in "The Drowsy Chaperone", Bert in "Mary Poppins") and Jaynie Parmenter (Mary Poppins in "Mary Poppins" and Vivaldi in "Beethoven: Live in Concert").

Returning to the “snow” are the Award-Winning Susi Shoes Dancers, by choreographer Susi Thomas. This year’s group includes Mari Barboza, Janet Fronhofer, Dave O'Keefe, Sue O'Keefe, Beverly Kerr, Tish Russell, Valerie Sheldon, and Lori Stokem. Beyond the stage, the group’s mission extends to making a meaningful impact on young lives. They dedicate themselves to ensuring children in need receive essential items, including shoes, fostering confidence and pride with every step through their private fundraising. T-shirts benefiting their local mission will be on sale in the lobby before the show.

Tickets for "Snow Business" range from $20 to $36 and can be purchased online at FortSalem.com, by calling 518-965-9200, or in person at the Fort Salem Theater Box Office on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 PM to 5 PM.

